Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has said he has "no interest in who is behind me" following an argument with a group of fans after Thursday's 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Boos were heard from the travelling section as Postecoglou went over to applaud them after the defeat, with the Tottenham boss engaging in a verbal back-and-forth with some.

When asked about the altercation on Friday, Postecoglou told a news conference: "They aren't behind me, they are behind the club. I have got no interest in who is behind me.

"Last night you have to figure the fans who travel to Bournemouth are fairly hardcore supporters. They weren't happy with what they saw and they felt like they needed to give some feedback. I took the feedback onboard and we move on.

"Not a lot of time for reflection, we got back at 2 a.m. It was a disappointing night and we have a lot of work to do."

Postecoglou also addressed his side's inconsistent form. Tottenham have lost six of their 14 league games this season and are 10th on the table, below Bournemouth.

Ange Postecoglou confronted a group of fans after defeat to Bournemouth. Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images

"For me the disappointment last night, there was a repeat of cycle of us going into games, starting well enough but then allowing the opposition to get a grip on it by either conceding a sloppy goal -- like we did last night -- or not taking our opportunities," he said.

"We need to break that cycle, irrespective of where we are at at the moment.

"We know we are really thin on the ground in terms of squad numbers. We know there is not a lot of opportunity to rotate and rest players."

Tottenham face London rivals Chelsea, who are second in the Premier League, on Sunday.