Open Extended Reactions

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has said it was an "amazing feeling" to finally make her Barcelona debut at the weekend after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

The 25-year-old revealed in March she had suffered a "left occipital infarct," adding that "thankfully there is no lasting damage to my brain function or vision."

Barça followed through on an agreement to sign her on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer and she made her first appearance in Saturday's 4-1 Liga F win against Real Betis at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. It was her first competitive outing since May 2023.

"It's an amazing feeling, something I have been waiting for a long time," Roebuck told reporters after the game.

"It's been a difficult journey from around January time. I didn't play or wasn't able to train for a significant period, around five or six months. And then coming to Barça, trying to hit the ground running was difficult in the best team and best club in the world.

"It's taken a while to push, but I am super grateful for the patience the club have shown and the support and guidance they have given me. And all the help received from coaches, medical staff and everything.

"It's been a long process because it's tough to find your feet again after so long out, harder than I thought, but I feel I have improved every day, pushed and worked as hard as I could. To reach this moment is a nice relief."

Ellie Roebuck made her Barcelona debut after suffering a stroke. Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Roebuck had previously been a regular for City and an international with England and Great Britain, playing all four matches at the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

She feared she would not play professionally again when she suffered the stroke.

"303 days later," she added on social media. "The goal was always to play the game I love again and at times it felt impossible, but to do it for Barcelona is a dream.

"It's been a journey. Thank you to everyone who's supported me along the way. Nothing will ever beat this feeling."

Roebuck will now focus on trying to claim the No. 1 shirt on a regular basis at Barça, where she has competition from Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll and Gemma Font.

The European champions have won all 12 of their league matches this season and face Hammarby in the Champions League on Thursday.

They then welcome Roebuck's former side City to the Olympic Stadium on Dec. 18 in a game which will potentially decide who tops Group D.