The United States women will play a pair of California friendlies against Brazil in April in a rematch of the 2024 Olympic gold medal game, which the Americans won 1-0.

U.S. Soccer announced the friendlies on Monday, with the first to be played on April 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the second at PayPal Park in San Jose on April 8.

The game at SoFi Stadium will be the first women's sporting event held at the home of the Los Angeles Rams, and comes less than two weeks after the USMNT, Mexico, Panama and Canada compete in the Concacaf Nations League finals there from March 20-23.

"These are matches against a top team in fantastic stadiums that will be as fun for the players as they are for the fans," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. "To play the first ever women's professional match at SoFi Stadium is a great honor and one worthy of this team.

"We're very much looking forward to spending this trip in California, which has produced so many players for the U.S. Women's National Team and so many great moments in our history."

Prior to the friendlies with Brazil, the U.S. women will host Japan, Australia and Colombia in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup in February.

Hayes and the USWNT finished the 2024 campaign with two friendlies in Europe -- a 0-0 draw against England and a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. The former Chelsea manager has not lost a game since starting as USWNT coach in June.