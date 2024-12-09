Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Real Madrid will battle it out for €50 million-rated Theo Hernández, while free agent Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to France. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are both reportedly scouting AC Milan skipper Theo Hernández. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

- AC Milan are open to letting captain Theo Hernández leave the club but will demand a €50 million fee from any interested party, according to Calciomercato. The Frenchman is highly regarded by several European sides and could leave San Siro as early as this January. Hernández's current contract is set to expire in June 2026, meaning Milan have a narrow window in which they can command a large transfer fee for the player. With talks having stalled over a contract extension, Real Madrid and Manchester United are now said to be considering a move for the 27-year-old.

- Marseille are weighing-up an audacious move for free agent Paul Pogba, RMC Sport reports. The Ligue 1 side are said to be big admirers of the midfielder, who is aiming to return to the France national team in the future. As such, the 31-year-old is receptive to the idea of joining Marseille, which could provide Pogba with a platform to showcase his talents. However, the transfer has also been described as "difficult" by the outlet, with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's salary being one potential stumbling block.

- Bayer Leverkusen are keeping a close eye on Arda Güler and could launch a bid for the Real Madrid youngster next summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. The 19-year-old has found first-team minutes hard to come by since joining Real in 2023 from Fenerbahce. While the Spanish giants have no intention of letting Güler go in January, a summer move in 2025 could materialize if he grows frustrated with his current situation. The Turkey international is under contract at Real Madrid until 2029.

- Liverpool, alongside several other top European clubs, are keeping tabs on Bologna defender Sam Beukema, according to TEAMtalk. Reds head coach Arne Slot is said to be a long-term admirer of the Dutchman, who joined Bologna from AZ Alkmaar in 2023. The Serie A side have ruled out a January exit for their star defender, but the report says that a summer transfer in 2025 could be possible if Liverpool stump up a fee of at least €25m. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are also said to be monitoring Beukema's progress.

- Naby Keïta has completed a medical at Ferencvaros and will soon join the Hungarian side on a one-year loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The former Liverpool midfielder has struggled massively since joining Werder Bremen in the summer of 2023, playing just five Bundesliga games. A deal is now in place for Keïta to join the Fradi, which also includes a clause to make the transfer a permanent one at the end of his loan spell.