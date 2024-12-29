Transfer rumors, news: Musiala on Man City's January wishlist

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is plotting big moves in January, with five men -- including Martín Zubimendi and Bruno Guimarães -- on his wish list, while more of Europe's top clubs join the race for Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Ronaldo: If I owned Man United, I would fix issues

- Pep vows Man City turnaround: 'I will not give up'

- FC Dallas acquires USMNT's Moore from Nashville

Manchester City have flagged an interest in Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala ahead of the January transfer window. Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has issued his club with a five-man wanted list which includes Martín Zubimendi, Bruno Guimarães, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Marc Guéhi, according to the Times. The Spaniard is looking to freshen things up after a worrying run of just one win in the last 13 games that has seen City fall 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Real Sociedad star Zubimendi, 25, and Newcastle United's Guimarães, 27, would provide City with cover for the injured Rodri, though both could be problematic. Zubimendi has already rejected a move to Liverpool, while Guimarães could be prohibitively expensive given his importance to the Magpies. Crystal Palace rejected bids of £70m for Guehi, 24, in the summer, while Musiala and Wirtz, both 21, and who would offer City attacking options, could be difficult to prise from Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

- Following today's earlier report that Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is targeting PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, Gianluca di Marzio reports that Milan, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also in for the 26-year-old striker. The Frenchman seems destined to leave Les Parisiens in January having been left out of the last two squads to face Lyon and AS Monaco, and after having scored just two goals in 14 games. Milan have been looking into a loan move for the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward, but PSG are not willing to contribute to his wages. Arsenal are also interested.

OTHER RUMORS

- Injuries are forcing Real Madrid to look for defensive cover in January and while Trent Alexander-Arnold currently hogs the headlines, Los Blancos could make a shock move for Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, according to Relevo. The 23-year-old Dutchman suits the type of player Madrid want; young, fast and dominant. However, Spurs are unlikely to want to part with their star man, which is why Madrid are also looking into Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba.

- Chelsea are looking for the missing piece of the jigsaw to help them fight for the Premier League title, a consistent No. 9, with Internazionale's Lautaro Martínez the primary target, according to Ekrem Konur. Moreover, it is suggested the Blues could even offer three players -- Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoît Badiashile, and Mykhailo Mudryk -- plus a fee, to help persuade the Italians to part with their talisman,

- Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is seeking a loan move back to Italy to reignite his season, according to Footmercato. The 27 year old has played just four times for Arne Slot's side, and both Napoli and Internazionale are contemplating a temporary switch. Fiorentina are also interested.