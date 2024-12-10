Rangers vs Tottenham: Time, how to watch, stats, news, injuries

Open Extended Reactions

Ange Postecoglou's out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur side travel north to face Rangers on Thursday with the Australian head coach in desperate need of a convincing victory.

Ironically for Postecoglou, his return to Scotland -- where he won five major honours with Celtic -- comes with his popularity among Spurs fans at its lowest ebb in years. His position as Tottenham head coach has come under serious pressure following Chelsea's comeback 4-3 victory over his side on Sunday left the north London club languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table. Spurs have earned one point from their last three matches and Postecoglou's side have lost 19 of their previous 40 league matches.

Things had been going smoother for Spurs in the Europa League this season. It seemed as if they could start planning for the knockout rounds after winning their first three matches, but a madcap 3-2 loss at Galatasaray and a 2-2 home draw with Roma has seen them drop out of the top eight, one place below their opponents on matchday six.

Rangers have won three of their opening five Europa League games that include two 4-1 wins over French clubs Lyon and Nice. Saturday's Scottish Premiership victory at Ross County was their fourth win in a row and has seen them reduce the gap to second-placed Aberdeen to just two points. The match against Spurs does present some selection headaches for Rangers head coach Philippe Clement, though, as his side are set to face archrivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.

Despite their respective long histories in Europe, Thursday night's game is only the second competitive meeting between Rangers and Spurs. The north London club emerged victorious 8-4 on aggregate over a two-legged tie in the inaugural edition of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1962 which Spurs went on to win.

Key details:

The match is available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and Paramount+ in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

How to watch:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET).

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Referee: Sandro Schärer

VAR: Fedayi San

Team news:

Rangers

Danilo, D, ineligible, OUT -- not included in Rangers' Europa League squad

Neraysho Kasanwirjo, F, knee, OUT -- estimated return date: May 2024

Rabbi Matondo, F, ineligible and hamstring, OUT -- not included in Rangers' Europa League squad and estimated return date: unknown

Ianis Hagi, F, ineligible, OUT -- not included in Rangers' Europa League squad

Tom Lawrence, F, knock, OUT -- estimated return date: unknown

Óscar Cortés, F, unspecified injury, OUT -- estimated return date: unknown

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven appeared to reaggravate a hamstring injury during Saturday's defeat to Chelsea. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario, GK, ankle, OUT -- estimated return date: unknown

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT -- estimated return date: unknown

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT -- estimated return date: unknown

Djed Spence, D, ineligible, OUT -- not included in Tottenham's Europa League squad

Wilson Odobert, F, hamstring, OUT -- estimated return date: unknown

Mikey Moore, F, illlness, DOUBT

Brennan Johnson, F, illness, DOUBT

Richarlison, ST, hamstring, OUT -- estimated return date: unknown

Expected lineups:

Rangers

GK: Jack Butland

RB: James Tavernier | CB: John Souttar | CB: Robin Pröpper | LB: Jefté

DM: Connor Barron | DM: Nicolas Raskin

RW: Václav Černý | CAM: Mohamed Diomande | LW: Nedim Bajrami

ST: Cyriel Dessers

Rangers have won their last four matches in a row under manager Philippe Clement. Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Tottenham

GK: Fraser Forster

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Archie Gray | CB: Radu Dragusin | LB: Destiny Udogie

CM: Pape Matar Sarr | DM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: James Maddison

RW: Dejan Kulusevski | ST: Dominic Solanke | LW: Timo Werner

Latest news and analysis:

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has said his teammates are happy playing under Ange Postecoglou after Sunday's 4-3 loss to Chelsea dropped them to 11th in the Premier League and heaped more pressure on the Australian manager.

Ange Postecoglou has said the Tottenham squad still support his attacking philosophy and backed them to turn their season around after losing 4-3 to Chelsea on Sunday.