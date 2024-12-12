Craig Burley and Alejandro Moreno react to Barcelona's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. (1:46)

After more than a year, Gio Reyna has finally started a game for Borussia Dortmund again.

A lot has changed for the team and for the American attacking midfielder, who could be a valuable player for the United States at its home World Cup in 2026.

Reyna's starting role in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Barcelona was a sign he has a future with Dortmund, too.

Reyna didn't make a big impact in his 73 minutes on the field against Barcelona but he didn't seem out of place, either. And despite the repeated injuries that have held back Reyna's club career, he seemed fit enough to keep up.

"It was great. Just really, really happy to be back on the field. It's obviously when I'm happiest," Reyna said in a video interview released by the club early Thursday.

"[Coach Nuri Sahin] really just wanted me to play my game and use my ability on the ball and talents to find the ball in areas and get other guys involved, and I feel like I did a good job of that," Reyna said. "Really just happy to be back out there today. I just have to take it and fight for more opportunities and look to really improve now."

Since Reyna last started a Dortmund game on Nov. 1, 2023, he's had a largely disappointing loan at Nottingham Forest -- while Dortmund reached the Champions League final without him -- and a groin strain which ruled him out of the first four U.S. games under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Reyna could now get more opportunities for Dortmund in place of an injured Julian Brandt, starting with Sunday's game against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Gio Reyna has overcome injuries to get a starting role for Dortmund on Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Alongside Reyna in a young Dortmund attack on Wednesday were the 20-year-old English winger Jamie Gittens -- a standout with nine goals this season -- and the 18-year-old Julien Duranville, who was impressive in his first start of the season.

The problem for Dortmund is at the other end of the field.

Nico Schlotterbeck's severe-looking ankle injury in the last seconds of the game left Dortmund without any fit central defenders. Losing Schlotterbeck would be a "total meltdown," coach Sahin told broadcaster DAZN on Wednesday.

Schlotterbeck was already being partnered with midfielder Emre Can in defense because Niklas Süle is ruled out for months and Waldemar Anton's return from a muscle injury remains unclear.

Schlotterbeck suffered ligament damage but the club didn't give a timeframe on Thursday for his recovery, saying only it was "questionable" he'd play again before the new year.

The one positive for Dortmund could be that the team has only two games until the 19-day winter break, which will begin after playing Wolfsburg on Dec. 22.