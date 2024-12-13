Open Extended Reactions

Pedro Martínez Losa has been sacked by Scotland. Jussi Eskola/SNS Group via Getty Images

Pedro Martínez Losa has been relieved of his role as head coach of the Scotland women's team after they failed to qualify for the 2025 women's European Championship.

Scotland reached the final playoff stage for the tournament before losing 2-0 to Finland on aggregate earlier in December. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) said will now seek to hire a replacement before their Nations League opener against Austria on Feb 21.

The Spanish coach, who formerly managed Arsenal, signed a contract extension to 2027 last year, but the SFA said its board "feels change is required" in a statement posted to their website.

"I would like to thank Pedro for his efforts over the past three and a half years. While we shouldn't lose sight of the recent unbeaten run, and winning promotion from Nations League Group B, the primary objective was to qualify for a major tournament again," Ian Maxwell, the SFA's chief executive said.

Martínez Losa added: "I am immensely proud of the journey we have undertaken as a group and it has been a privilege to lead the Scotland Women's National Team. Watching young talent flourish alongside our experienced players has been a highlight of my time here.

"I leave with fond memories and gratitude to my squad, backroom staff, and the passionate supporters, who have been unwavering in their backing. Scotland will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the team every success in the future."

Martínez Losa took the role in 2021 after his predecessor Shelley Kerr's team didn't qualify for the previous European Championship.

Under his stewardship, Scotland also lost in a playoff for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.