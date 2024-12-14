Carlo Ancelotti praised Kylian Mbappé's effort in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League but confirmed he was not 100% fit. (0:38)

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has been handed the French Footballer of the Year award by France Football for the 2023-24 campaign, his last at former club Paris Saint-Germain.

It is the fourth time the France captain has won the prize which is organised by magazine France Football. He won it for his performances in the 2022-23 season and for the years 2018 and 2019 before it became seasonally awarded.

Mbappé scored 52 goals in all competitions for PSG in his final term in the French capital, winning Ligue 1 for the sixth time as well as the Coupe de France. He also captained the national team to the semifinals of Euro 2024 before their elimination at the hands of Spain.

Arsenal defender William Saliba came second in the voting, with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in third. Mbappé's now teammates Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni finished fourth and fifth, respectively, after Madrid claimed the Champions League title.

Mbappé has scored 12 goals and contributed two assists in 22 games since joining Los Blancos on a free transfer.

He is set to miss Saturday's LaLiga clash with Rayo Vallecano after picking up a thigh injury in Madrid's 3-2 win over Atalanta in midweek, and is a doubt for the Intercontinental Cup final in Doha, Qatar on Dec. 18.