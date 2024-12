Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé will miss one Spanish league game with a leg injury but Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his striker will recover from in time to play the Intercontinental Cup final next week.

Ancelotti said Friday that the left-thigh injury that Mbappé sustained this week will rule him out of Saturday's La Liga match at Rayo Vallecano.

But the Italian coach said that Mbappé will travel with the rest of his teammates to Qatar for the Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 18, when Madrid will face either Pachuca or Al Ahly.

"We will see if he can play without taking any (injury) risks," Ancelotti told reporters. "He will travel because we think he can recover from the injury."

Mbappé hurt his leg and was substituted after scoring his 50th Champions League goal in Madrid's 3-2 win at Atalanta on Tuesday.

"It's difficult to say where they [injuries] come from," Ancelotti added.

"In the last two international breaks he has been here working with us. He has improved. Thankfully it's a small period he will be out for. I don't think he will lose what he has been able to generate in the past few games."

Ancelotti confirmed that France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is available having recovered from a hamstring problem while Austria defender David Alaba is closing in on a return from a knee injury.