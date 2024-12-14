Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick took responsibility for his two-game touchline ban on Saturday, admitting he has to "improve my control of my emotions" after his red card against Real Betis.

Flick was sent off in the 66th minute of Barça's 2-2 LaLiga draw at Betis last weekend for disputing the referee's decision to award the home side a penalty for Frenkie de Jong's challenge on Vitor Roque.

The result meant leaders Barça had dropped points in four of their last five league matches, and will now be without Flick for Sunday's game with Leganés, and the following weekend against Atlético Madrid.

"My reaction wasn't right," Flick said in a news conference on Saturday ahead of the Leganés match. "At the start of the season, I told the team not to complain about referees. We don't want to waste our energy on things we can't change. When a referee makes a decision, we can't change it."

Referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz's report said Flick was sent off for "shouting, gesticulating and protesting a decision," although the German coach denied his reaction was aimed at the official. Barça unsuccessfully tried to appeal the verdict.

"We have to accept the red card," Flick said. "It's tough for me, but it's a different league, I've just arrived and I got a red card, I accept it. Maybe I have to work on my behaviour.

"All I want is for referees to do the same in every game, with other teams ... We're all humans and we make mistakes. I accept it and I have to improve my control of my emotions, that's my responsibility."

Flick's ban means assistant coach Marcus Sorg will step in for the head coach on the touchline at Montjuïc.

"Marcus is a coach with a lot of experience," Flick said. "He has great knowledge of football. I believe in him, and he has the quality to manage it tomorrow."

Barcelona bounced back from their draw at Betis with a thrilling 3-2 win away at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They've also been buoyed by the return to fitness of defender Ronald Araújo -- who is yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem in July -- while Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati have also trained with teammates this week.

"At the moment I cannot say if [Araújo] starts," Flick said. "But the plan is he will play some minutes. How long? We'll have to see what we decide with the first eleven. Maybe he's in, but if not, the plan is that he'll play."

Barça go into this weekend's LaLiga fixtures two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and play Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.