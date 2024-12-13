Craig Burley and Alejandro Moreno react to Barcelona's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. (1:46)

Lionel Messi has acknowledged that Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal reminds him of himself when he was young.

Messi was asked earlier this week during an event in Adidas' Herzogenaurach headquarters in Germany by Nigerian artist Goke Oyewo to name a player from the new generation that reminded him of himself when he was young.

"There's a very good generation of young footballers who have many years ahead of them," Messi said.

"If I have to choose someone, because of the age and because of the future that he has, I've heard that they have chosen Lamine Yamal and without doubt [it's him] for me, too.

"I agree it depends on him and many things because that's how soccer is, but he's the present and without a doubt has a huge future."

Yamal is a product of Barcelona's youth academy La Masia as Messi was has said comparisons to the Argentina international are unfair as it's impossible to reach his level.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, 37, left Barça in 2021 after winning a record 34 titles in 21 years at the club.

Named Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024 after helping Spain claim the title, Yamal, 17, finished eighth in the recent Ballon d'Or rankings.

The Spanish forward has scored five goals and set up 10 more in 15 league appearances this season to help Barça lead the LaLiga standings.

"I would love to see Barça win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and also the Champions League," Messi said. "And in the years that they don't, at least that it competes until the last moment."