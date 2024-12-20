Man United vs Bournemouth: Time, how to watch, team news

Manchester United welcome high-flying Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday as Ruben Amorim continues his bid to revive the club's Premier League season.

United are still languishing in the bottom half after a mixed bag of results since Amorim's arrival, including a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the last home game, as well as a stunning late comeback victory over rivals Manchester City last time out. Their most recent action came in a hectic 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will walk into Manchester in a buoyant mood, with Andoni Iraola's side having won three of their last four games in the Premier League and sitting sixth in the table.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2.00 p.m. GMT (9.00 a.m. ET).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: Darren England

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Man United

Matthijs de Ligt, D, illness, DOUBT

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT

Noussair Mazraoui, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Bournemouth

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Expected lineups:

Man United

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Bournemouth

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith

DM Ryan Christie | DM Lewis Cook

LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo

ST Evanilson

Latest news and analysis:

- Transfer window preview: Needs for Liverpool, Man United, more

The January transfer window is set to open soon, so what are the top clubs planning? Who comes in? Who will go?

- Source: Man United try to stop team news leaks

Manchester United are taking steps to help prevent team news leaking out, a source has told ESPN, after Ruben Amorim's starting XI for Sunday's Manchester derby was circulated online nearly 24 hours before kick-off.

- Man United's poor defending boosts Tottenham in Carabao Cup

Analysis from Man United's chaotic defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

- Manchester United's Amorim has no regrets on Rashford decision

Ruben Amorim insisted he was right to drop Marcus Rashford from the Manchester United squad despite going out of the Carabao Cup at the quarterfinal stage following a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.