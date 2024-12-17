Ruben Amorim explains why Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were left out of Manchester United's squad to face Manchester City. (1:57)

Manchester United are set to take steps to help prevent team news leaking out, a source has told ESPN, after Ruben Amorim's starting XI for Sunday's Manchester derby was circulated online nearly 24 hours before kick-off.

Amorim admitted it's "not a good thing" when asked about the team news leak following the 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

United sources have told ESPN that the Portuguese coach is not overly concerned by the issue, which predates his arrival at Old Trafford.

However, the club are set to take measures to keep team news from becoming public as best they can.

A source has told ESPN that players and staff have, informally, been reminded of their responsibility to keep the information private to prevent opposing teams from gaining a competitive advantage. Team news ahead of Premier League fixtures is usually made public 75 minutes before kick-off.

United, according to a source, do not believe a single player or staff member is responsible for the leaks and that the information is seeping early out in different ways. Amorim usually informs players of his team for the next game following the final session the day before. His starting XI to face City was leaked on social media on Saturday evening, nearly 24 hours before Sunday's kick-off.

Asked after the game for his response to the team news leak, Amorim said: "I know that story. I don't know. I think it's impossible to fix nowadays because you have a lot of people in the club.

"The players talk with agents, you can talk with a friend. So it's hard to know. It's not a good thing but let's move on and go to the next one and see if they find the next starting XI."

United are next in action against Tottenham in the quarterfinals of Carabao Cup on Thursday.