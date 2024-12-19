Atletico Madrid's Connor Gallagher tells Alexis Nunes that his move from Chelsea to Madrid was best for everyone involved. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Conor Gallagher has said Atlético Madrid and manager Diego Simeone are a perfect fit for him as they target winning the LaLiga title this season.

Gallagher joined Atlético from Chelsea last summer, with two goals and an assist in 20 matches in all competitions this season.

Atlético are second on the LaLiga table, level on points with Barcelona having lost just one league match this term.

Gallagher said he has quickly settled into life in the Spanish capital and has great admiration for coach Simeone.

"You can see the type of of players he likes and he needs in his kind of system, and I think it fitted me perfectly," Gallagher told ESPN.

"So that was one of the decisions why I felt it was a a perfect move for me. And, hopefully I can keep improving and [keep] helping him as much as possible.

"I feel settled in the club. Everyone at the club has made me feel at home, and it's been brilliant. Of course it's been difficult at times, the first few months to play as many games as possible and [I'm] still learning the the language and learning the new teammates and loads of stuff."

Gallagher also made it clear his ambition of winning the title in his first season in Spain.

"I think looking at it now, [success] would be to win the league, of course," Gallagher said. "I think that would be the target for every season with a a club like this.

"We've had a good start. We're in a good position right now. And as the manager says, we take it game by game."