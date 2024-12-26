The new dawn of Philippine football is imminent

Open Extended Reactions

From the echoes of a miracle to the promise of a new era, Philippine football is once again on the rise.

In 2010, the sport captured national attention when the Philippines national football team -- then with their iconic 'Azkals' moniker -- pulled off a stunning 2-0 upset against Vietnam.

Dubbed the "Miracle in Hanoi," this victory marked a milestone for the team, propelling them to the semifinals of the ASEAN Championship for the first time. It was a watershed moment that sparked hope for a sport long overshadowed by basketball in the Philippines.

Nearly 14 years later, Philippines stands on the cusp of reclaiming that glory.

In their penultimate Group B match against Vietnam in this year's edition, substitute Jarvey Gayoso gave the team a 1-0 lead with a crucial goal in the 68th minute. However, a late equalizer in extra time dashed hopes of another historic victory.

Despite the setback, the national football team remained resolute in its quest to secure a spot in the semifinals -- a feat they had not achieved since 2018.

The road ahead was daunting. Especially after recording three consecutive draws from their opening three matches, including two against Myanmar and Laos where they were expected to emerge victorious.

To reach the last four, Philippines had to overcome Indonesia -- regional powerhouses ranked 127th in the world, compared to their own position of 150th.

Against all odds, the team rose to the challenge.

Bjørn Martin Kristensen's composed penalty in the 63rd minute clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory, reigniting national excitement for the sport.

Fans were elated, flooding social media with congratulatory messages-- a wave of enthusiasm reminiscent of the good old times but with a new cast of heroes.

This time, it wasn't about the Younghusband brothers, 'Chieffy' Caligdong, Neil Etheridge or Stephan Schröck. Instead, names like Kristensen and Sandro Reyes are taking center stage. This new generation is forging its identity, stepping out of the shadows of their predecessors to light the way for the future of Philippine football.

At the heart of this resurgence is Reyes, a 21-year-old prodigy whose technical brilliance and tactical intelligence have made him indispensable to the team. A product of FC Barcelona's Escola Academy, Reyes brings a level of sophistication in midfield that is rarely seen in Philippine football.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Reyes demonstrates remarkable versatility, seamlessly transitioning into playmaking or defensive roles as needed. His impeccable first touch and spatial awareness allow him to navigate tight spaces under pressure.

Whether launching incisive counterattacks or maintaining possession with calm lateral passes, Reyes dictates the tempo with an elegance that belies his age.

Still only 21, Sandro Reyes is already appearing at his third ASEAN Championship and has emerged as an integral figure in the Philippines engine room. TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Beyond his technical skills, Reyes's ability to read the game sets him apart.

He consistently positions himself to intercept passes or disrupt opposition attacks, blending creativity with defensive tenacity. His performance against Indonesia showcased his growing influence, as he orchestrated play and contributed to the team's resilience during high-pressure moments.

As Philippines prepare for their semifinal showdown against Thailand, they carry the weight of a nation yearning for a lasting football legacy.

Thailand, consistent heavyweights in Southeast Asian football, presents a formidable challenge. Yet for Philippines, this match is more than just a battle for glory -- it's a proving ground for a team determined to redefine its place on the regional stage.

For Philippine football, this stretch is not merely significant; it's transformative.

The team's resurgence has reignited hope, bridging the gap between a celebrated past and a promising future.

With young and upcoming players leading the charge, there's a growing belief that this is just the beginning of a long and successful journey. .