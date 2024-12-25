Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Following in the footsteps of Park Hang-Seo was never going to be easy, especially considering the South Korean presided over what was arguably Vietnam's most-successful era.

Even a legendary name such as Philippe Troussier, with his FIFA World Cup experience and AFC Asian Cup-winning exploits with Japan, lasted just over a year as Park's immediate successor before leaving the job back in March.

Since then, the hot seat has been filled by a compatriot of Park in Kim Sang-Sik.

Even though he had a storied playing career, having played at a World Cup, an Olympic Games and two Asian Cups, Kim remains relatively fresh-faced in the managerial scene having only earned his first head coach role in 2020 -- with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after seven years as an assistant.

With Kim taking over at Vietnam in the midst of what was ultimately failed bid to advance from the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, his first major assignment has come in the form of the ongoing ASEAN Championship.

The tournament has been relatively smooth sailing thus far, with Vietnam through to the semifinals after finishing top of Group B with a record of three wins and a draw to set up a next meeting against Singapore.

Reaching the last four would have been the minimum requirement considering Vietnam have never failed to make it out of the group stage since 2012, including going all the way in 2018 as well as reaching the final two years ago.

But when asked by ESPN if the pass mark was of a higher bar, Kim agreed that expectations were indeed high.

"My biggest goal at the moment is to achieve victory in the semifinal against Singapore," he said. "That is the first objective.

"After that, if we look at the bigger picture and given we last won this tournament in 2018, I want to write new history and lift the trophy as champions in 2024.

"I must stress that all the teams that have reached the semifinals have had a very tight schedule. It is not an excuse but all the teams are physically and mentally tired - not just the players but the coaching staff too."

Vietnam will head into their semifinal clash with Singapore as huge favourites, although Thursday's first leg in Singapore is not without its obstacles.

The fact that the match will be played at Jalan Besar Stadium rather than Singapore's National Stadium -- owing to scheduling conflicts -- means they will have to contend with an artificial pitch, which they did not exactly cope too well with in the group stage when they required a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 with Philippines.

Jalan Besar Stadium's smaller 6,000 capacity also means only a small contingent of away supporters will be present, with ESPN understanding the figure to be approximately 300.

The biggest hurdle in front of them will however be a Singapore team that have already exceeded expectations with some plucky displays, who will likely be playing with nothing to lose.

"We have already analysed the Singapore team," said Vietnam midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, who was also present alongside Kim at Wednesday's prematch news conference.

"We recognise they're very strong with long balls and in the midfield. We'll have to find a solution to stop them with good defence.

"As for their weaknesses, I think sometimes they are capable of making mistakes especially in their own half. We must take these opportunities if we're to have a good result in the match."

Vietnam's prospects at the 2024 ASEAN Championship have been boosted by the introduction of Rafaelson, who notched two goals and two assists in debut in their 5-0 win over Myanmar on Saturday. SPORTFIVE

Vietnam's cause has been boosted by the handy addition of Brazilian-born Rafaelson -- now known as Nguyễn Xuân Son in his adopted country -- following a brilliant debut which saw him rack up two goals and two assists to inspire a 5-0 rout of Myanmar in their Group B finale.

Rafaelson is likely to receive plenty of opposition attention but Kim is backing his new striker to rise to the occasion.

"Against Myanmar, Xuân Son was able to score two goals and make two assists - which was fantastic. His debut for Vietnam was beyond my expectations," Kim said.

"I believe he will receive a lot of opposition attention, even from the fans. Obviously, it is inevitable for the pressure to be there but I have talked to Xuân Son and our other players.

"I think he's starting to enjoy the pressure.

"All the players area ready. This is only the start. As long as we fight as one team, I think we'll have good results -- not just for this match but all the matches remaining."