Brandon Vázquez is set to depart from CF Monterrey after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Liga MX team, sources told ESPN.

The United States forward now leaves the Mexican club less than a year after joining Monterrey on Jan. 10, 2024 from FC Cincinnati for a multi-million dollar fee. He recorded 14 goals and one assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, helping Monterrey reach the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and Liga MX Apertura final.

Vazquez often came into the match as a substitute, making the starting 11 just seven times throughout the Liga MX Apertura and Liguilla. Former head coach Fernando Ortiz and new manager Martin Demichelis opted to kick off with Germán Berterame instead of the American.

Reports have linked the player to various MLS teams, with the most prominent being new expansion team San Diego FC. The Western Conference team is still building out their roster ahead of their league debut in February 2025, with Hirving Lozano as the only Designated Player so far.

San Diego can still add two DPs to their squad.

Vazquez, a San Diego native, left MLS in 2024 with 86 goals in 150 after three seasons with Atlanta United FC and four with Cincinnati. While in Atlanta, Vazquez inspired the team to the MLS Cup in 2018 and the U.S. Open Cup 2019 before leading Cincinnati to the Supporters' Shield in 2023.

Internationally, Vazquez has recorded four goals in 11 appearances for the USMNT. He was most recently called up by new manager Mauricio Pochettino for the November camp to face Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.