Hayley Ladd has joined Everton on a permanent deal from Manchester United after five years at the club, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN that Ladd, who has almost 100 caps for Wales, was hoping for a move in this window ahead of the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland after Wales secured qualification for their first major tournament.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular game time at United, featuring in only three Women's Super League (WSL) matches this season.

Ladd leaves United having made over 100 appearances and winning the FA Cup in 2024. She joined from Birmingham City in 2019.

She follows United teammate Emma Watson to Everton. Watson, 18, joined the Merseyside club on loan earlier in the transfer window.

Hayley Ladd has joined Everton from Manchester United after struggling for minutes this season. Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"The squad, first of all, looks really competitive and there are obviously loads of top players," Ladd said in an Everton statement. "With Brian [Sorensen, the head coach], he's really impressive. I think he's got clear ideas of how he wants to play.

"It's great to play under a manager who's got those ideas and really wants to dominate the ball. I'm really excited just to get started working with him."

Sorensen added: "Hayley is a player who we believe can bring a lot to our squad -- both with her experience in the dressing room and versatility on the field.

"We've had a strong start to the January transfer window and I'm very pleased to see Hayley become our newest signing."