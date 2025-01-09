What we learned from match day 3 of the ASEAN Club Championship

Open Extended Reactions

After a three-month hiatus, the ASEAN Club Championship returned this week and immediately delivered some twists to the tale.

There was movement at the summit of both groups, early pacesetters could not be separated in a top-of-the-table clash, while a couple of teams recorded much-needed first wins.

Here, we take a look at five key takeaways from the latest round.

Terengganu up and running

After a sluggish start that saw them pick up just one point from their opening two games, Terengganu jolted to life on Wednesday with an emphatic 5-0 win over Group A strugglers Shan United.

The Malaysia Super League outfit were given a helping hand as Shan conceded two penalties in the first half and also had Zwe Htet Min sent off just before halftime.

Nonetheless, it was arguably the first time in the campaign that all of Terengganu's big names found form together, with Safawi Rasid opening the scoring with the first spot-kick while Manny Ott and Akhyar Rashid both notched doubles.

Terengganu finish the group stage with two tough fixtures, so it was imperative that they picked up maximum points against Shan.

Ngọc Tân enjoys more joy against Thai opposition

Fresh off winning the ASEAN Championship with Vietnam, Doãn Ngọc Tân enjoyed more joy against Thai opposition with a fine goal on Wednesday although Đông Á Thanh Hóa ultimately had to settle for a draw with BG Pathum United. SPORTFIVE

Just three days after he was part of the Vietnam side that won the ASEAN Championship, Doãn Ngọc Tân was out on the field once more returning to club duty - and he certainly continued to enjoy coming up against Thai opposition.

Ngọc Tân opened the scoring for Đông Á Thanh Hóa against BG Pathum United with a spectacular volley from the edge of the box and, while it initially looked as though there might have been a touch of fortune in the way the ball skimmed off the outside of his right boot before heading into the far corner, replays suggested he might very well have meant it.

Just when it looked as though Thanh Hóa would hold out for an impressive win, BGPU were able to net a late equaliser through substitute Sanchai Nontasila.

Both teams started the day as two of Group A's three joint-leaders on four points -- with the result meaning they have now been dragged back into a real dogfight for the two semifinal berths.

PSM pull clear at Group A summit

With a 1-0 win over Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng on Wednesday, PSM Makassar are now the outright leaders in Group A of the ASEAN Club Championship. SPORTFIVE

With Thanh Hóa and BGPU sharing the spoils, it allowed PSM Makassar to pull two point clear at the top.

Considering it took them just 38 seconds to take the lead against Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng through a cheeky lob by Nermin Haljeta, a comprehensive victory initially looked on the cards -- although they failed to build on that bright start and had to settle for a slender 1-0 win.

Credit has to go to Svay Rieng, and it was not the first time that the Cambodian outfit have punched above their weight - having already defeated Terengganu away from home in a five-goal thriller at the start of the tournament.

Still, getting maximum points will be all that PSM care about as they find themselves in a strong position to reach the last four.

Buriram mean business

With his fourth goal of the campaign, Lucas Crispim helped Buriram United to an impressive 4-0 win over Borneo Samarinda in Thursday's ASEAN Club Championship action. SPORTFIVE

While they were one of the pre-tournament favourites given their continental pedigree, Buriram United had ground to make up after suffering an opening-day defeat.

But having fielded stronger lineups since then, there can be no mistaking that the Thai League 1 champions are now looking the real deal.

They followed up September's 7-0 thrashing of Kaya FC-Iloilo with an equally-emphatic 4-0 rout of Borneo Samarinda on Thursday.

The usual suspects like Lucas Crispim and Guilherme Bissoli were once again on the scoresheet, and Buriram should only get better after some signing some notable mid-campaign reinforcements.

Are Công An Hà Nội the early favourites?

Công An Hà Nội are the only team in the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship to boast a perfect record of three wins from their opening three games, as they currently sit pretty at the top of Group B. SPORTFIVE

Although they aren't one of their country's traditional powerhouses, having only returned to the top flight of Vietnamese football in 2023, Công An Hà Nội have wasted no time in asserting their authority as a force to be reckoned with.

They would go on to win V.League 1 in their first season back, fuelled by an aggressive recruiting approach that saw them sign numerous high-profile Vietnam internationals.

Now boasting the likes of Nguyễn Quang Hải, Vũ Văn Thanh, Filip Nguyen and Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh -- who were all part of Vietnam's latest ASEAN Championship-winning squad -- CAHN certainly have what it takes to match it with the region's best.

On Thursday, with a 2-1 win over Kaya, CAHN became the sole remaining team with a perfect record of three wins from three in the tournament, suggesting they could be the early favourites for the title.