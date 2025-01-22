Open Extended Reactions

Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha on Wednesday joined Charlotte FC as a Designated Player on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray through January 2026, the MLS club announced.

Zaha, 32, joined Lyon in Ligue 1 on loan from Galatasaray, but struggled to make an impact in France. The loan to Charlotte includes an option to extend through June 2026. Zaha will occupy an international roster slot.

The former Crystal Palace winger has played just six games for the John Textor-owned club and started only one. He has contributed one assist in a Europa League win over Olympiacos.

Wilfried Zaha has joined Charlotte FC. Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Charlotte FC debuted in MLS in the 2022 season and reached the Eastern Conference playoffs last term, only to lose to Orlando City on penalty kicks in the MLS Cup.

"Wilfried is a world class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator. His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfried can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer," Charlotte GM Zoran Krneta said. "He provides valuable versatility in the attacking areas of the pitch and adds that little bit of magic to our front line that can help us win more games."