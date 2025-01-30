Open Extended Reactions

Georgia Stanway has sustained a knee injury that puts her participation in England Euro 2025 campaign in doubt. Matt McNulty - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England and Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway faces a race to be fit for her country's Euro 2025 campaign after undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday.

Stanway, who played a key role in England lifting the European Championship title at Wembley in 2022, is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining the tear in her right knee during training earlier in the week, according to Bayern.

Sources have told ESPN she is expected to be out for the next three to four months. That timeframe would see her recover in time for the Euros, but it would mean she'd go into the final stages of preparation ahead of the competition with minimal game-time.

Euro 2025 begins on July 2, with England's first game against France on July 5 in Zurich. They then face the Netherlands on July 9 and Wales four days later.

Stanway, 26, has earned 75 caps for her country and featured in every game as they reached the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She has not played for Bayern since their UEFA Women's Champions League defeat at the hands of Arsenal in December.