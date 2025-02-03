Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid central defender Antonio Rüdiger has been diagnosed with a leg muscle injury sustained in a Spanish league game on Saturday.

Madrid said Sunday that Rüdiger has "an injury to the biceps femoris" in his right leg, which will likely see him miss their Champions League match against Manchester City on Feb. 11.

The 31-year-old German player had to be substituted in the 15th minute of Madrid's 1-0 loss at Espanyol.

Madrid did not give a timetable for Rüdiger's return, but Spanish media said he is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

Madrid play at Leganes in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, host Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday and visit Manchester City for their UCL playoff next Tuesday.

The team is already without Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão in defence -- while David Alaba has only just returned from a long-term absence -- with the transfer window set to close on Monday.

Madrid is one point ahead of Atlético in LaLiga.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.