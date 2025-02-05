Cristiano Ronaldo's first Siuuu: When the celebration was invented

Cristiano Ronaldo first hit his iconic "SIU" celebration in an International Champions Cup friendly vs. Chelsea in 2013. (0:34)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 923 goals in his long, trophy-laden career. But since 2013, those goals have been followed a now infamous celebration called the Siuuu.

Ronaldo first did the celebration at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in a preseaon friendly against Chelsea. The then-Real Madrid forward made a darting run into the box and netted a header before running toward the corner flag, leaping into the air, planting his feet in a wide stance and thrusting his arms by his side.

He later incorporated a mid-air spin, displaying his famous name printed on the back of his shirt. Each time he does it, the crowd typically booms it's famous accompliment ... "Siuuu!"

Since then, athletes all over the world have been trying to emulate it. Other footballers copied it. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith did the Siuuu after scoring a touchdown in a College Football Playoff semifinal game on Jan. 1. MMA star Manel Kape did it after winning his fight at UFC Vegas 44. The celebration once took over tennis' Australian Open, with Nick Kyrgios and Carlos Alcaraz both doing it.

The Siuuu has even been spotted in golf. Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia did it towards the stands during the 2021 Ryder Cup at Wisconsin's Whistling Straits.

"It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon, and I love when I see other players doing it."

