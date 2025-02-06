Open Extended Reactions

The conclusion of the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship group stage is here.

Remarkably, seven teams headed into this final match day still in the hunt for three remaining semifinal berths.

Initially, only Công An Hà Nội -- the tournament's standouts so far with a perfect record of four wins -- were guaranteed their place in the last four, while four teams -- Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, Shan United, Lion City Sailors and Kaya FC-Iloilo -- were definitely out of the running.

On Wednesday, Group A action concluded with BG Pathum United and PSM Makassar advancing into the semis in contrasting fashion.

Needing only a draw to progress, BGPU found themselves trailing to Terengganu, produced a four-goal blitz in 17 minutes to claim a commanding lead, and then conceded twice in injury-time before scraping through with a 4-3 win.

Defeat for Terengganu paved the way for either the third and fourth-placed team to leapfrog them, and it was PSM who capitalised -- beating Đông Á Thanh Hóa 3-0 to claim the Group A's second qualifying berth.

With one spot still up for grabs on Thursday, who is still in the running to reach the last four?

ASEAN Club Championship - Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - CAHN (q) 4 4 0 0 +8 12 2 - Buriram 4 2 1 1 +10 7 3 - KL City 4 2 0 2 -1 6 4 - Borneo 4 2 0 2 -1 6 5 - LCS (x) 4 1 1 2 -6 4 6 - Kaya (x) 4 0 0 4 -10 0 (q): Qualified | (x): Eliminated

While Công An Hà Nội are not only through but also assured of top spot given their five-point lead, the outcome of Thursday's clash with Borneo Samarinda will still have repercussions on Group B's final standings.

Borneo must get three points but it still will not guarantee them a spot in the semis as they will require the other result to go their way.

In the event that second-placed Buriram United beat Kuala Lumpur City, they will definitely joing CAHN in the last four. A draw however will give Borneo the opportunity to leapfrog both them and KL City.

Should Buriram suffer defeat, it will be KL City that advance given they boast a better head-to-head record against Borneo.