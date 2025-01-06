How to watch the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship

Open Extended Reactions

After a three-month hiatus, the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship -- officially know as the Shopee Cup -- returns in January.

12 teams are vying for the chance to become Southeast Asia's first club champions in two decades, with the tournament revived this season after being last held in 2005.

This month will see the Match Day 3 and 4 action take place on Jan. 8 to 9 and 22 to 23 respectively.

At present, three teams -- PSM Makassar (Indonesia), BG Pathum United (Thailand) and Dong A Thanh Hoa (Vietnam) -- are tied on four points at the top of Group A, ahead of Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng (Cambodia), Terengganu (Malaysia) and Shan United (Myanmar).

Meanwhile, two teams have been perfect in Group B with two wins from two - Cong An Hanoi (Vietnam) and Kuala Lumpur City (Malaysia). Buriram United (Thailand) and Borneo Samarinda (Indonesia) both have a victory each, while Kaya FC-Iloilo (Philippines) and Lion City Sailors (Singapore) will be looking to get on the board.

WHEN TO WATCH

Jan. 8

Shan United vs. Terengganu (6 p.m. local time, Yangon)

BG Pathum United vs. Dong A Thanh Hoa (7 p.m. local time, Pathum Thani)

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng vs. PSM Makassar (7:30 p.m. local time, Phnom Penh)

Jan. 9

Kaya FC-Iloilo vs. Cong An Hanoi (7 p.m. local time, Manila)

Lion City Sailors vs. Kuala Lumpur City (7:45 p.m. local time, Singapore)

Buriram United vs. Borneo Samarinda (7:30 p.m. local time, Buriram)

Jan. 22

Dong A Thanh Hoa vs. Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng (6 p.m. local time, Thanh Hóa)

Shan United vs. BG Pathum United (6:30 p.m. local time, Yangon)

Terengganu vs. PSM Makassar (9 p.m. local time, Terengganu)

Jan. 23

Lion City Sailors vs. Buriram United (7:30 p.m. local time, Singapore)

Borneo Samarinda vs. Kaya FC-Iloilo (8 p.m. local time, Bali)

Kuala Lumpur City vs. Cong An Hanoi (9 p.m. local time, Kuala Lumpur)

WHERE TO WATCH

Brunei: FACEBOOK/BTV NEWS

Cambodia: BAYON TV

Indonesia: MNC

Laos: YOUTUBE/BG CHANNEL, YOUTUBE/BGSPORTS, FACEBOOK/BTV NEWS

Malaysia: ASTRO

Myanmar: SKYNET, YOUTUBE/BG CHANNEL

Philippines: FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE/PFL (Kaya FC-Iloilo matches), @ASEANUTDFC (others)

Singapore: MEDIACORP/MEWATCH (Lion City Sailors matches), @ASEANUTDFC (others)

Thailand: THAIRATH, AIS PLAY, YOUTUBE/BG CHANNEL, YOUTUBE/BGSPORTS

Vietnam: FPT PLAY

China: LEISU SPORTS

South Korea: SPOTV

Rest of the world: @ASEANUTDFC