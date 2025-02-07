How to Watch LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid recently mocked Real Madrid on social media for Real's pressure tactics directed at officials. Madrid sent a four-page open letter to the Royal Spanish Football Federation demanding "a total renewal of the refereeing system" following their stunning 1-0 loss at Espanyol on Feb. 1. Atlético responded by posting a message on X that had an image resembling an IKEA assembly instruction guide titled "basic instructions for the derby."

The two LaLiga rivals will settle it on the field Saturday when they clash in the latest installment of the Madrid derby on ESPN+.

Kylian Mbappé and Madrid sit one point ahead of Atlético at the top of the LaLiga standings ahead of the showdown at Real's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in their last meeting on Sept. 29, 2024.

Here are key facts about the upcoming match:

