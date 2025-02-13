Open Extended Reactions

Botafogo defender Alexander Barboza had a front tooth knocked out by Flamengo centre back Cleiton with a blindside punch in a brawl between players at the end of a heated Rio de Janeiro derby in the Carioca Championship at the Maracana.

At the end of Flamengo's 1-0 home win over Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league champions Botafogo on Wednesday, Barboza and Bruno Henrique started an argument that resulted in the Argentine centre-back shoving Flamengo's Brazilian winger to the ground, sparking a mass brawl.

After coaching staff from both sides tied to calm the situation down, Barboza went after Henrique and, after missing with a punch, was hit in the face by Flamengo's substitute defender Cleiton.

A fight between Botafogo and Flamengo players broke out after their Carioca Championship match. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Barboza, named the best defender in South America last season and a starter in the 2024 Copa Libertadores' team of the year following Botafogo's remarkable double campaign, left the field bleeding and missing a front tooth.

Barboza was shown a straight red card while Cleiton, Bruno Henrique and their Flamengo teammate Gerson were also sent off following the melee that continued in the tunnel, with Rio's military police intervening to control the players.

It was an ill-tempered match between the city rivals, with Botafogo's players complaining to the referee midway through the first half that midfielder Nicolás de la Cruz had elbowed winger Matheus Martins in the face, asking for a red card.

However, referee Bruno Correia gave only a yellow card and VAR did not consider it worthy of a review.

Flamengo defender Leo Ortiz headed the winner in the second half to lift Flamengo to top spot on 17 points. Botafogo, who visit Argentina next week to play Copa Sudamericana champions Racing Club in the first leg of the Recopa, are sixth on 12 points.