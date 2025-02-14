        <
        >

          Iliman Ndiaye's knee injury 'not looking great' - David Moyes

          play
          David Moyes on Everton-Liverpool brawl: 'It was mayhem all game' (0:38)

          Everton manager David Moyes reacts to the on-pitch brawl with Liverpool after the whistle. (0:38)

          • Reuters
          Feb 14, 2025, 12:17 PM

          Everton's attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye has sustained a medial ligament injury that is "not looking great," manager David Moyes said on Friday.

          The 24-year-old Senegal international limped off in tears after picking up the knee injury during the first half of the Merseyside derby against Premier League leaders Liverpool, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

          Ndiaye, who is Everton's leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season having netted six times, hurt his knee after accidentally hitting the ground with his foot while trying to kick the ball.

          "He's got a medial ligament injury. It's not looking great. Not sure how long it'll be -- it will certainly be a few weeks," Moyes told reporters.

          Everton, who are 15th in the league with 27 points from 24 matches, visit 12th-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday.