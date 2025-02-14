Frank Leboeuf predicts another win for Real Madrid when they face Manchester City in the second leg at the Bernabéu. (1:49)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is not paying much attention to the ongoing speculation that Vinícius Júnior could leave the club this summer and play in Saudi Arabia.

According to media outlets in Spain, the Saudi Arabian league has been trying to bring the Brazil international to the country since last summer and is prepared to make Vinícius the highest paid football player in the world.

"Yes, I'm tired of this topic but I'm not worried," Ancelotti said on Friday when asked about those reports. "I see him happy and we are happy with him. There's nothing more to add with respect to what I said a week ago. It's not a topic that we discuss here, he [Vinícius] doesn't discuss it."

Vinícius, who is in his seventh season at Madrid, did say after Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Manchester City that he hopes to reach an agreement with Madrid in the coming days to continue at the club beyond 2027.

"All I can tell you is what I see here, he is happy, eager to do things well and make history with the club," Ancelotti said. "I see the same Vinícius as always, very eager to do things well."

Ancelotti said he is "not aware" that club officials at Real Madrid are annoyed with how Vinícius is managing the Saudi Arabia situation.

A source told ESPN this week that Vinícius' agents have informed Madrid of their client's financial demands if he is to continue at the club beyond 2027.

According to the source, Vinícius wants to earn more than Kylian Mbappé, the highest-paid player at the club, despite recently having received an important bonus after winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award in December.

Vinícius has helped Madrid win two Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns. He finished second in the vote for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Vinícius, 24, was voted Player of the Match in Tuesday's game despite not scoring. He provided two assists and five key passes in the encounter at the Etihad stadium.

There is ongoing speculation in Spain that Vinícius Júnior could leave Real Madrid this summer. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"He did very well in the last game," Ancelotti said. "I see him very motivated especially after what he did in the game against City because he had a lot of pressure heading into that game and he withstood that pressure by making a difference. He will continue to do well because he is starting to get a good physical form after the injuries."

Ancelotti, meanwhile, said he doesn't think the Saudi Pro League is a threat to European clubs now but it could be in the future.

"It shouldn't surprise us that a country wants to invest in football," he said. "Saudi Arabia has the right to prepare for the 2034 World Cup.

"It's a market that may be less competitive now than in Europe but in the future it could be as competitive as Europe."

Asked if he would considering coaching in Saudi Arabia, Ancelotti said: "Why not, if I want to continue in football. The question if whether I want to continue [coaching] after I leave Real Madrid."

Ancelotti's contract with Madrid expires in 2026.

LaLiga leaders Madrid play at Osasuna on Saturday before hosting Manchester City in Wednesday's Champions League playoff return leg.

"We are very motivated," Ancelotti said.

"We want to keep our position at the top of the table. The good things we did against City we have to do them again against Osasuna. Our team understands very well when the moment is crucial and when they have to give 100%."