Christian Pulisic has denied there is a rift between himself and AC Milan head coach Sérgio Conceição after reports emerged that he had demanded to leave the club should the Portuguese manager remain next season.

Italian media claimed on Thursday that Pulisic and midfielder Youssouf Fofana had irreparably fallen out with Conceição in the wake of Tuesday's disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Feyenoord, with La Repubblica saying the United States forward would ask to exit unless Conceição was sacked before the 2025-26 campaign.

The report also claimed that Pulisic and Fofana were the most vocal in opposing Conceição's methods that had supposedly grated on several members of the squad despite the coach being appointed only on Dec. 30.

Milan shared a statement from Pulisic on X in response to the claims.

"I have never argued with the coach and I have never asked to leave," Pulisic said. "I am very happy at Milan and I want to continue wearing this shirt. Reading these lies is unacceptable, but let's all continue to remain united and fight together on the pitch, for the club and for our fans."

Multiple sources had told ESPN that the reports of a standoff had been greatly exaggerated, and that the team are united in their pursuit of qualifying for the Champions League again next season.

Sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic and Youssouf Fofana have not fallen out with AC Milan head coach Sérgio Conceição, despite reports. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Pulisic was withdrawn after an hour of Milan's 1-1 draw with Feyenoord, the first player to be substituted despite leading the team in goal contributions in all competitions this term with 21. He has moved positions to right wing to accommodate Conceição's desire to play Rafael Leão on the left-hand side and loan signing João Félix through the middle, though sources said there had been no indication this had been the cause of any row.

Milan have struggled this season, with Paulo Fonseca fired after just half a campaign as the Rossoneri were eighth in Serie A with a game in hand on the teams ahead of them.

Conceição was brought in on a 2½-year deal and made an almost immediate impact as they defeated fierce rivals Inter Milan to lift the Italian Supercoppa in January.

Their form in the league under the former FC Porto coach has seen the team move to seventh, though they still have a game in hand on fourth-placed Juventus, who are five points ahead.

Milan travel to Torino on Saturday in their next game as they continue their pursuit of a place in next year's elite European club competition.