Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune has been removed from the season-ending injury list and added to the team's active roster, although she is listed as questionable for Friday's NWSL opener vs. the Houston Dash.

Bethune won the 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year award for a breakout season in which she tied former United States international Tobin Heath's single-season assists record (10).

Bethune's NWSL form earned her a debut with the United States and a spot on the Olympic roster.

She made one appearance in the group stage of the Olympics and earned a gold medal in August.

Her first professional season ended abruptly later that month when she tore her meniscus while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals baseball game.

The Spirit kick off the 2025 regular season on Friday at Houston, one week after winning the NWSL Challenge Cup over the Orlando Pride, in a rematch of last year's championship.

Bethune was previously listed as out for the game due to her knee injury but was upgraded to questionable on Friday.

Washington also added defender Paige Metayer to the 45-day injury list as she recovers from a knee injury sustained during preseason.

The timing of Metayer's designation is retroactive to the date of her injury in February, the club said.

USWNT forward Trinity Rodman did not play in last week's Challenge Cup game despite being available.

She continues to manage a back injury that she sustained late last season. Rodman is not listed on the Spirit's injury report for Friday's game.