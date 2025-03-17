Open Extended Reactions

A blockbuster weekend of football action saw trophy-droughts come to an end, with title-deciding results in league action as well.

Newcastle United won the Carabao Cup after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the final, while Arsenal eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Manchester United picked up a much-needed 3-0 win over Leicester, while Manchester City dropped points with a draw against Brighton to put their UEFA Champions League quallfication hopes in jeopardy, especially with Nottingham Forest earning a win. Barcelona overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Atletico Madrid 4-2 and thus reclaim their spot atop LALIGA, while Real Madrid level on points in second after defeating Villarreal.

Inter Milan took a 3-point lead at the top of Serie A after a 2-0 win over Atalanta, while Napoli dropped points in a 0-0 draw away to relegation-threatened Venezia. Bayer Leverkusen clawed back the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a last-gasp 4-3 win over Stuttgart, while Bayern themselves drew 1-1 away to Union Berlin. Over in France, PSG all but sealed the Ligue 1 title with a 3-1 win over second-placed Marseille, thus extending their lead to 19 points with eight games to go.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

1

Newcastle United won the first-ever Carabao Cup in the club's history, becoming the 24th different club to win the competition.

70

Newcastle ended a 70-year wait to win the club's first domestic title since the 1954-55 FA Cup. Since then, 35 different teams had won at least 1 title in a domestic competition (League Cup, Community Shield, FA Cup or Premier League/1st Division). For context, when Newcastle last won a domestic title, Winston Churchill was still in Parliament, having stepped down as Prime Minister just a month before that 1955 FA Cup final victory and Newcastle's all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer, would not be born for another 15 years.

32y, 311d

Dan Burn (32 years, 311 days) is the third-oldest Englishman to score in a League Cup final, after Stoke's George Eastham in 1972 (35y 163d) and John Terry for Chelsea in 2015 (34y 84d). Burn had not scored in his 54 previous games,

Mo Salah in finals/title matches for Liverpool in all comps �� ⚽ 2 goals

�� 1 assist

��️ 11 games played His two goals were both from the penalty spot. pic.twitter.com/z0AFDfKlAZ - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 16, 2025

6

Bruno Fernandes earned his 50th Premier League assist in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester. The Portuguese midfielder is the sixth player to record 50 Premier League assists for United. Manchester United are now level with Liverpool for the most players with 50 Premier League assists for their clubs (6).

21

Rasmus Højlund ended a 21-game scoreless streak in all club competitions, which was the worst of his career. It was Hojlund's first goal since Dec. 12 in the UEFA Europa League.

5 and 2

Mikel Merino has scored 5 goals in his last 7 games in all competitions with Arsenal. That ties his total from the previous 38 games. The Spaniard has scored 2 game-winning goals in the Premier League since the start of February. In that span, only Mohamed Salah (4) and Rodrigo Muniz (3) have more

Erling Haaland is the first player in Premier League history to reach 100 goal contributions in less than 100 appearances. It only took him 94 matches �� pic.twitter.com/SwN2uaW1zi - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2025

1

Barcelona became the first LALIGA team with a multi-goal margin of victory after trailing by multiple goals since Girona in 2023 (Barcelona account for 4 of the last 9 instances that has happened)

11

Lamine Yamal scored the 11th LALIGA of his career, tying Ansu Fati and Pablo Pombo for the most by a player before turning 18 years old in the competition's history

5

Ferran Torres' 5 goals as a substitute are the most by a Barcelona player in a LALIGA season since Lionel Messi in 2012-13 (6 goals). Torres joins Messi (3 times), Bojan Krkic and Juan Carlos Heredia as the only Barcelona players in history to score 2+ goals as a sub in an away LALIGA game.

2

This was only Barcelona's second-ever away win against Atlético Madrid in LALIGA when trailing at the half - the first instance came in 1988.

86

Atlético Madrid have lost back-to-back LALIGA games after having taken the lead (March 9 vs Getafe). Before that, the club had gone 86 straight LALIGA games unbeaten after taking the lead, which was the longest active streak by any team in the Top 5 European leagues.

13

Atlético Madrid's saw their unbeaten run of 13 home games (11-2-0, W-D-L) in all competitions come to an end.

Mbappe now has more goals in his first season with Madrid than Ronaldo Názario did �� pic.twitter.com/7TyxgUZJHo - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2025

31

Kylian Mbappé has scored 31 goals this season in all competitions, thus passing Ronaldo Názario (30) in 2002-03 for the fourth-most goals in a player's first season for Real Madrid in all competitions (Ivan Zamorano 37, Cristiano Ronaldo 33, Ruud van Nistelrooy 33).

20

Mbappé's 20 LALIGA goals are the most goals by a Real Madrid player in their first LALIGA season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009-10 (26), with club legend Alfredo di Stefano holding the record with 27 league goals in his debut season. Mbappe is 1 goal behind Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi race and has 10 league goals in 2025, the most in LALIGA and tied for 2nd-most among players in Europe's Top 5 Leagues (PSG's Ousmane Dembélé has 12 goals in Ligue 1).

7

Villarreal saw their unbeaten streak of 7 home games against Real Madrid come to an end. It had been the longest active home unbeaten streak vs Real Madrid in LALIGA and the third-longest in the last 35 seasons.

8

Antony has 8 goal contributions (4 goals, 4 assists) in all competitions since joining Real Betis. Only Isco has more (11) in that span. In just 11 games with the club, Antony's 8 goal contributions also rank fourth on the club this season in all competitions. He averages a goal contribution every 113.3 minutes this season.

6

Since the start of 2025, Real Betis' 6 LALIGA wins are tied with Real Madrid and Barcelona for most. Coincidentally, Isco returned from injury in December and Antony joined the club in February.

1

Vedat Muriqi of Mallorca is the first player with a goal, an own goal and a penalty missed in the same game since Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos in May 9, 2018 vs Sevilla.

4

Inter ended a run of four away games without a win in Serie A (the club's longest since February-April 2023) with their 2-0 win over Atalanta.

4

Napoli dropped points in the title race with a 0-0 draw against Venezia, which was their fourth straight winless away match in Serie A. It is the longest away winless streak of a club led by Antonio Conte since Juventus also went 4 straight without a win in the 2011-12 season. This includes his stints in the Premier League during that time.

6 and 10

Roma striker Artem Dovbyk scored his 15th goal of the season (all comps), the sixth-most of any player on a Serie A club. His 6 game-winning goals are tied with Lautaro Martínez, Mateo Retegui and Pedro for most by any Serie A player this season (all comps). Dovbyk (10) became only the third Roma player this century to reach double-digit Serie A goals in his debut season. The others are Borja Mayoral (10 in 2020-21) and Tammy Abraham (17 in 2021-22).

15 and 47

Christian Pulisic is the first AC Milan player to score 15+ goals in all competitions in each of his first two seasons since Zlatan Ibrahimović in 2010-11 and 2011-12. The American has 47 career goal contribution for Milan in all-competitions (30 goals, 17 assists), which is tied for the most in the team in all competitions since last season (Rafael Leão, 47).

10

Dele Alli had an eventful debut for Como. This was his first game played since Feb. 26, 2023 - he entered in the 81st minute, then received a red card in the 90'+1 minute. It was the tenth time this season that a substitute player played less than 10 minutes and received a red card in the Top 5 European leagues (1 double booking, 9 straight reds)

10

Leroy Sané scored his 10th goal of the season (all comps), becoming the fourth Bayern player with 10+ goals this season in all competitions, joining Harry Kane (32), Jamal Musiala (17) and Michael Olise (13).

ANOTHER STOPPAGE-TIME WINNER FOR BAYER LEVERKUSEN TO COMPLETE THE COMEBACK!! FROM 3-1 DOWN TO A 4-3 WIN! THEY ARE INEVITABLE �� pic.twitter.com/6lDYPA2LD8 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 16, 2025

12/14

PSG have won the last 12 of 14 Le Classique games, with Marseille last winning a Coupe de France round-of-16 tie in 2023.

12

Ousmane Dembele's 12 league goals in 2025 are the most of any player in Europe's Top 5 leagues. He's also scored 22 goals in all competitions this calendar year, also the most in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

40

Atlanta United is the 40th club against which Lionel Messi has scored at least five goals in all official competitions.

MESSI SITS A DEFENDER DOWN AND CHIPS GUZAN! JUST ANOTHER SUNDAY FOR HIM ��

(via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/vwaDt4i8E5 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 16, 2025

18/18

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al Nassr for the third consecutive game. He has 18 goals in his last 18 games with the club (all competitions).

No. 928 �� Only 72 more goals to 1,000 for Ronaldo �� pic.twitter.com/diZC8dE62I - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 14, 2025

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)