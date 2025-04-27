After starting the Copa del Rey final on the bench, Ale Moreno wonders why Kylian Mbappe decided to work back defensively for Real Madrid. (1:53)

Kylian Mbappé has outscored Cristiano Ronaldo in his debut season at Real Madrid, after netting in Saturday's 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

Mbappé has scored 34 goals in all competitions for Madrid this season, including in four finals: the 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, the 3-0 victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey loss.

Ronaldo -- who went on to become Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer -- scored 33 goals in all competitions in his first season at the Santiago Bernabéu, 2009-10.

Ruud van Nistelrooy also scored 33 goals in his debut campaign, 2006-07, while the record is held by Chile's Iván Zamorano, who netted 37 times in 1992-93.

Mbappé came on as a half-time substitute on Saturday, after initially being named on the bench due to an ankle injury.

The France international, 26, was a long-term target for Madrid before finally signing from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Mbappé said last month that he still speaks to and gets advice from Ronaldo, who was Mbappé's childhood idol.

Mbappé had insisted that his goals would be "all for nothing" if Madrid don't deliver by winning major trophies this season but their one remaining hope of silverware is now LaLiga, in which they trail Barcelona by four points.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said last month that Mbappé "has the possibility" to match Ronaldo's legacy at the club and become "a legend."

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles with Madrid, and 16 trophies overall, scoring a total of 450 goals in nine seasons before leaving in 2018.

Speaking earlier this year, Ronaldo said Madrid should "look after" Mbappé, calling him a "top player" but warning that the former PSG star wasn't a "typical forward" who should "do things his way."