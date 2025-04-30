Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier has agreed to join Monaco as a free agent when his contract with the Bundesliga club expires in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Dier is set to sign a three-year deal at the Ligue 1 side. The 31-year-old joined Bayern on an initial loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2024, before his move was subsequently made permanent.

Sources have told ESPN that Bayern wanted to keep the the defender, who arrived in Bavaria eighteen months ago, but Dier has decided to accept Monaco's offer.

Eric Dier is on the verge of a move to Ligue 1 club Monaco. Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

Monaco, who are in the race for the Champions League places in Ligue 1, are looking to add experience and leadership to their squad after missing out on signing Jordan Henderson in January.

Dier's versatility -- he can also play as a defensive midfielder -- was also a key factor in Monaco's decision to pursue his signature.

The former England international was convinced by the project presented to him by Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro, sources added.

Dier has made 25 appearances for Bayern this season and could earn a Bundesliga winner's medal if Vincent Kompany's side can get the better of RB Leipzig on Saturday.

If Bayern clinch the title, Dier and teammate Harry Kane would lift the first major trophy of their respective careers.