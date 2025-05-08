Transfer rumors, news: Napoli aim to beat Liverpool to De Bruyne

Open Extended Reactions

Napoli will make a concrete attempt to sign Kevin De Bruyne in the coming weeks, while Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman tops a three-man shortlist of Arsenal targets. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Kevin De Bruyne is attracting interest from a host of clubs with his contract expiring in eight weeks. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Napoli could rival Liverpool for Kevin De Bruyne's signature this summer, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. The Manchester City midfielder will move on when his contract ends in July, and he has also been heavily linked with a move to MLS. However, Di Marzio asserts that De Bruyne wants to stay in Europe and that Liverpool have already tabled a contract. Napoli are now preparing to make an offer to the Belgium international's representatives. The Serie A club are "seriously trying" to land De Bruyne, and hope his long-time friend, Romelu Lukaku, will persuade the 33-year-old to join him in Naples.

- Arsenal have shortlisted Bryan Mbeumo, Jamie Gittens and Ademola Lookman in their search for a new attacker, TEAMtalk has revealed. The Gunners are exploring the possibility of signing Lookman as a back-up right-wing option, to take the burden off star forward Bukayo Saka. The 27-year-old Atalanta star has primarily been deployed as a second striker this season, although he has featured on the right side of an attacking trio in previous campaigns. The outlet says Manchester United, Newcastle United and Juventus are also keen on Lookman.

- Napoli are being linked with another Manchester City player, with Jack Grealish wanted by the Serie A leaders. The Sun reports that the 29-year-old is open to a move to Italy after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad. Napoli boss Antonio Conte is a "huge fan," but uncertainty about the coach's future does place a deal in some doubt. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also linked to the winger. Grealish has made only seven Premier League starts this season.

- Real Madrid are hoping to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté when his contract expires next summer, according to Marca. Los Blancos are planning on recruiting Arsenal's William Saliba via the same method, although in his case, they'll have to wait until 2027. However, L'Équipe reports that Arsenal are stepping up plans to extend Saliba's deal. Madrid's immediate centre-back target is AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, who has a £50 million release. Chelsea and Liverpool are expected to provide competition for the 20-year-old.

- Rodrygo is "on the edge of a cliff" at Real Madrid, according to Diario AS, which says Arda Güler has now won his place in the starting XI, and this summer would be the "ideal time" to move Rodrygo on. A contract until 2028 means Madrid could demand a significant fee -- perhaps around €100m -- from any interested parties. Rodrygo's future will now depend on Madrid's new coach, expected to be Xabi Alonso, but if he approves a departure, the newspaper claims the Brazil forward would be open to it, with Manchester City and Arsenal both linked in recent days.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:51 Klinsmann: Bayern Munich is a logical move for Wirtz Jürgen Klinsmann reacts to Florian Wirtz's potential transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich.

OTHER RUMORS

- Leeds United are weighing up a move for Everton striker Beto. Any deal for Beto, 27, would make a significant dent in their £100m transfer budget, as he moved to Everton from Udinese for £20m two years ago and is under contract at Goodison Park until 2027. (Sky Sports News)

- Napoli and Juventus are interested in signing Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign in LaLiga, where he has contributed five assists in 29 matches to date. (Nicolo Schira)

- Aston Villa will step up their search for a new goalkeeper as doubts grow over the future of Emiliano Martinez. The 32-year-old extended his contract through to 2029 last year, but Villa could look to sign a younger keeper on a lower wage. Espanyol's Joan Garcia, 24, is linked. (Daily Mail)

- Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. The Czechia international could be available for €30m-40m after scoring 30 goals for club and country this season. (CaughtOffside)

- Central defender Lloyd Kelly has played enough matches for Juventus for his season-long loan from Newcastle United to be turned into a permanent transfer. Kelly will cost €14.5m, payable in three financial years, with bonuses of up to €6.5m based upon reaching certain sporting objectives. (Calciomercato)

- Napoli are ready to turn to former AC Milan and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri if Antonio Conte leaves the club at the end of the season. (TMW)

- Nahuel Molina is "in the shop window" at Atletico Madrid. The Argentina international is no longer a certain starter for coach Diego Simeone, and Serie A -- where Molina has a good reputation -- offers a possible escape route. The right-back has made just 16 starts in LaLiga this season. (Diario AS)

- Flamengo hope to reach agreement with Arsenal which will see Jorginho move to the Brazilian club ahead of the Club World Cup. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of June and has already agreed a deal as of July 1. (Daily Mail)

- AC Milan are one of the clubs who are considering offering a deal to out-of-contract Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo. Real Betis are also reported to be interested. (TBR)