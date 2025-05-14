Carlo Ancelotti speaks about his decision to manage Brazil when he leaves Real Madrid. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Rodrygo no longer wants to play out of position at Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN, with the forward preferring to start on the left-hand side of the attack, where he believes he performs best.

The Brazil international was an unused substitute in Madrid's 4-3 Clásico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday -- with coach Carlo Ancelotti saying he "wasn't 100%" -- and left Tuesday's training session early with a muscular problem.

While Rodrygo has been picked frequently by Ancelotti this season, making 30 LaLiga appearances and featuring in 12 Champions League games, he has usually played on the right, with Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé preferred through the middle.

Sources told ESPN that Rodrygo's representatives have held talks with Madrid president Florentino Pérez about the forward's dissatisfaction with his positioning on the pitch.

The player doesn't want to leave Madrid -- he has a contract until 2028 -- and Pérez is not keen to see him go either, as was made clear in those discussions, sources said.

Rodrygo's entourage are relaxed about his future, sources told ESPN. There has been long-term interest from the Premier League, with Manchester City often discussed as a possible destination by people close to him.

However, Rodrygo and his representatives first want to hear incoming coach Xabi Alonso's plans for the player, sources said, before taking any decisions on his future.

Rodrygo's camp do not want a departure, but they also aren't ruling it out, although one source said it would be necessary to "pick a fight with Florentino" for that to happen.

Rodrygo believes that his form when picked on the left would justify playing there regularly, sources said, and he is tired of being used in various other attacking roles.

Rodrygo is unhappy with his position at Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN. Image Photo Agency

The player and his representatives believe that with Vinícius and Mbappé often playing in a front two, there is room in the team for Rodrygo on the left, especially given his willingness to work hard defensively, as Ancelotti has recognised.

Rodrygo's goalscoring has dropped off dramatically this season, with just one goal in all competitions in the last three months, while he was substituted at half time in Madrid's 3-2 Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona on April 26.

Sources close to the player point to various factors contributing to his drop in performance, which they believe should be understood in the context of the team's form overall.

On a personal level, Rodrygo had a difficult time last year when his grandmother -- with whom he was extremely close -- passed away after an illness. In recent weeks, the player was also shaken by another, private health matter.

In Sunday's Clásico loss in LaLiga, Rodrygo didn't even warm up with Madrid's other substitutes. With the team chasing a goal, Ancelotti turned to youngster Víctor Muñoz, 21, who came on to make his debut, and spurned a late chance to equalise.

"There's no issue with Rodrygo, "Ancelotti said afterwards. "He wasn't 100%."

A source told ESPN that Rodrygo has no problem with Ancelotti, and their relationship remains strong. Rodrygo has previously made public his concerns about the way he's been utilised.

"Often, I'm just filling spaces," he said while on Brazil duty in September 2024. "Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number nine? Rodrygo. That's it. It may get in my way a little, but I'm a team player."

"I've never put a player in a position that he doesn't like," Ancelotti responded. "Sometimes some [players] have to make sacrifices, like Camavinga, like Tchouameni has, like Rodrygo. I think Rodrygo is a complete forward."

On Tuesday, Rodrygo began Madrid's training ahead of their LaLiga game with Real Mallorca, before indicating to Ancelotti and the team doctor that he was feeling some discomfort, and leaving the session early after just a few minutes.

"He [Rodrygo] had a fever last week, which prevented him from training well and returning to his best level," Ancelotti said afterwards. "Today he felt some discomfort in his leg, which needs to be evaluated.

"When a player is not well [physically], he is also not well emotionally," Ancelotti added. "He wants to play, to show his quality, and help the team. He is a little disappointed in that sense, but nothing more."

Rodrygo joined Madrid in 2019 and has won two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles, scoring some crucial goals for the club, such as in their Champions League runs in 2022 and 2024.

Madrid play Mallorca on Wednesday -- with Rodrygo one of a number of key players missing -- needing to win to avoid rivals Barcelona being confirmed as league champions.

The player posted on social media on Wednesday, thanking fans for their messages of support, saying he would "be back soon" and urging people to "stop making things up."