Open Extended Reactions

Eric Dier will officially join Monaco when his Bayern Munich contract expires in the summer, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

Monaco, who have clinched qualification for the Champions League next season, confirmed that Dier will sign a three-year contract with the club.

The 31-year-old former England international has spent 18 months with Bayern after leaving Tottenham Hotspur on an initial loan deal which was subsequently made permanent.

Dier and compatriot Harry Kane played key roles in helping Bayern win their 33rd Bundesliga title this season. The title triumph represented the first first major trophy of both players' respective careers.

Eric Dier will continue his career in the south of France. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Bayern wanted to keep the centre-back, but Dier decided to accept Monaco's offer.

Monaco were looking to add experience and leadership to their squad after missing out on signing Jordan Henderson in January.

Dier's versatility -- he can also play at full-back or as a defensive midfielder -- was also a key factor in Monaco's decision to pursue his signature.

The former England international, who came through the ranks at Sporting CP, was convinced by the project presented to him by Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro, sources added.

Dier has earned 49 England caps and was part of the team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018. He scored the winning penalty in the shootout victory over Colombia in the round of 16 which represented the first time England had won a penalty shootout in a World Cup.

"Salut à tous. It's Eric Dier. I'm sorry my French is not good enough for more yet but it will be very soon because I'm very excited to announce that I'll be joining AS Monaco in the summer," the centre-back said in a post addressing to Monaco fans on social media.

"I can't wait to get started, I'm really looking forward to wearing this shirt and I can't wait to meet everyone at the club at the Stade Louis II and get started. So I'm really really looking forward to it. I'm going to give everything for this club. I look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens contributed to this report