BILBAO, Spain -- Manchester United's players should "question" whether they are good enough to be at the club following the "damaging" defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, according to Luke Shaw.

United's miserable campaign was compounded by the 1-0 defeat to Spurs -- a result which means there will be no European football at Old Trafford next season for just the second time in 35 years.

Afterwards, Shaw said there must be major changes over the summer and suggested a number of players will have to leave.

"It's hard to put into words the season, but I think for a club like Manchester United it's not really good enough," said Shaw. "I think definitely me, and I think all of us have to question ourselves tonight.

"Are we good enough to be here? Because this club, this season, it's not acceptable. We know that and it's down to us.

"I think it's really tough to take. I think we have to look at ourselves. Something has to change."

In an emotional interview at Estadio de San Mames, Shaw branded the defeat to Tottenham as "damaging" and apologised to supporters who have stuck with the team through their worst season since relegation to the second division in 1974.

"I think everyone knew how big this game was," said Shaw. "It's extremely damaging. We'll have to stand up and take the criticism. Because like I said, us as players, it's not been nowhere near good enough for a club like Manchester United.

"We take full responsibility but I'd just like to say sorry to them for this season."

Despite calling for change over the summer, Shaw insisted that head coach Ruben Amorim should remain in charge.

The Portuguese coach offered to walk away without compensation following defeat to Spurs. Shaw, however, insists the 40-year-old remains the right man for the job.

"I think there's a lot of things that need to be changed," he said. "I think that's why Ruben is 100% the right person. He knows and he can see day in and day out at the club, not just on the pitch but off the pitch, around the club.

"The standards, the mindset, I think he sees everything. I think he knows what he needs to change."