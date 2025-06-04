James Olley and Mark Ogden discuss possible future clubs for Kobbie Mainoo, should Manchester United decide to let him go. (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have announced the players who will leave the club when their contract expire this summer, although they said talks remain ongoing with Thomas Partey and Chloe Kelly.

Partey, who turns 32 later this month, enjoyed a return to form at the end of the season. Wednesday's news confirms Mikel Arteta's hint in April that the club were prepared to extend his contract.

Kelly also remains in talks with the club over extending her stay. She joined Arsenal on a loan move from January until the end of the season, ending by lifting the Women's Champions League.

The England international said last month that she had been prepared to take a sabbatical away from football amid a messy exit from Manchester City that saw her accuse the club of character assassination and briefing journalists against her.

Meanwhile, Arsenal confirmed that Raheem Sterling, Kieran Tierney and Jorginho will leave the club, among others.

"We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club. You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures," Arsenal said in a statement.