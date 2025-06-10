Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have signed France international Rayan Cherki from Lyon on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

City will pay an initial fee of €36 million ($41.1 million) to secure the 21-year-old's services.

Cherki impressed in his international debut for France against Spain on Thursday and he will now be available to join Pep Guardiola's for the Club World Cup.

City are set to travel to their training camp in Florida this week ahead of their first game against Moroccan side Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

"This is a dream for me," Cherki said in a City statement. "Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special.

"I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can't wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff."

Other English and German clubs were interested in Cherki, but the forward was won over by Guardiola in discussions, sources told ESPN.

"Everyone knows how good City are -- they have been so successful for many years now," Cherki added. "The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.

"I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future. I can't wait to show City fans what I can do."

Cherki, who scored 29 goals in 185 appearances with Lyon, is not expected to be the last arrival at City ahead of the Club World Cup.

Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is also set to join the club. A fee of €55 million has been agreed, and he has been given permission to leave the Netherlands camp to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson was used in this report.