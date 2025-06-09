Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Manchester City's interest in midfield pair Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki. (1:16)

Manchester City have completed the signing of left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolves, the club announced on Monday.

Aït-Nouri had been granted permission to leave international duty with Algeria to undergo his medical and seal the move.

He has joined City in a €37 million ($42.2m) deal, sources have told ESPN. City are set to follow his signing with Tijjani Reijnders, who had his medical on Sunday.

Aït-Nouri scored nine goals and registered 15 assists in 135 Premier League appearances for Wolves.

The 23-year-old becomes Pep Guardiola's first specialist left-back at City since Benjamin Mendy left the club in June 2023.

"I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City," Aït-Nouri said in a statement. "City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true.

"I am also so excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players. Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too."

"Now I can't wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters."

City open their Club World Cup campaign against Moroccan side Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18 before games against Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Juventus.

Aït-Nouri will be available to play for City at the tournament in the United States.

The club confirmed their release list on Monday, which included goalkeeper Scott Carson. The 39-year-old played just 108 minutes during his six years at City -- less than two full matches -- but still won 11 trophies.