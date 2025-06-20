Open Extended Reactions

Celtic will look to win their fifth Premiership title in a row next season Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will begin their title defence at home against St Mirren on Aug. 3 while challengers Rangers begin their season a day earlier away at Motherwell.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic won the league by 17 points last season and have only missed out on one league title in the last 14 years -- when Rangers finished top in 2020-21 season.

The first Old Firm of the season will be on Aug. 31 at Ibrox, with Rangers' new boss Russell Martin looking to get off to a winning start in Scottish football's premier matchup.

Scottish Cup champions Aberdeen begin their season away at Hearts before hosting Celtic -- who they upset in the Scottish Cup final last season -- in the second week of the season.

The league splits in half with a top and bottom six in April after 33 games, with a final five-game run from the April 25 to May 17.