          Who has won the FIFA Club World Cup? Champions by year

          Real Madrid has won more FIFA Club World Cup titles than any other team, with 5. Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 21, 2025, 02:32 PM

          The FIFA Club World Cup is a soccer competition featuring many of the top club teams from around the world. The tournament kicked off in 2000, paused competition from 2001-2004, and rebooted in 2005. In 2024, the tournament took a break while it completed a revamp. Starting in 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup will expand to a 32-team quadrennial event.

          Real Madrid has won the tournament a record five times, claiming victory in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Barcelona is second with three FIFA Club World Cup crowns (2009, 2011 and 2015).

          Pep Guardiola leads all managers with four career FIFA Club World Cup titles. Guardiola led Barcelona to the crown in 2009 and 2011. He won another with Bayern Munich in 2013 and a fourth at the helm of Real Madrid in 2023.

          FIFA Club World Cup winners list

          2023: Manchester City def. Fluminense

          2022: Real Madrid def. Al-Hilal

          2021: Chelsea def. Palmeiras

          2020: Bayern Munich def. UANL

          2019: Liverpool def. Flamengo

          2018: Real Madrid def. Al-Ain

          2017: Real Madrid def. Gremio

          2016: Real Madrid def. Kashima Antlers

          2015: Barcelona def. River Plate

          2014: Real Madrid def. San Lorenzo

          2013: Bayern Munich def. Raja Casablanca

          2012: Corinthians def. Chelsea

          2011: Barcelona def. Santos

          2010: Internazionale def. TP Mazembe

          2009: Barcelona def. Estudiantes

          2008: Manchester United def. LDU Quito

          2007: AC Milan def. Boca Juniors

          2006: Internacional def. Barcelona

          2005: São Paulo def. Liverpool

          2000: Corinthians def. Vasco da Gama

