Who has won the FIFA Club World Cup? Champions by year

The FIFA Club World Cup is a soccer competition featuring many of the top club teams from around the world. The tournament kicked off in 2000, paused competition from 2001-2004, and rebooted in 2005. In 2024, the tournament took a break while it completed a revamp. Starting in 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup will expand to a 32-team quadrennial event.

Real Madrid has won the tournament a record five times, claiming victory in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Barcelona is second with three FIFA Club World Cup crowns (2009, 2011 and 2015).

Pep Guardiola leads all managers with four career FIFA Club World Cup titles. Guardiola led Barcelona to the crown in 2009 and 2011. He won another with Bayern Munich in 2013 and a fourth at the helm of Real Madrid in 2023.

FIFA Club World Cup winners list

2023: Manchester City def. Fluminense

2022: Real Madrid def. Al-Hilal

2021: Chelsea def. Palmeiras

2020: Bayern Munich def. UANL

2019: Liverpool def. Flamengo

2018: Real Madrid def. Al-Ain

2017: Real Madrid def. Gremio

2016: Real Madrid def. Kashima Antlers

2015: Barcelona def. River Plate

2014: Real Madrid def. San Lorenzo

2013: Bayern Munich def. Raja Casablanca

2012: Corinthians def. Chelsea

2011: Barcelona def. Santos

2010: Internazionale def. TP Mazembe

2009: Barcelona def. Estudiantes

2008: Manchester United def. LDU Quito

2007: AC Milan def. Boca Juniors

2006: Internacional def. Barcelona

2005: São Paulo def. Liverpool

2000: Corinthians def. Vasco da Gama

