How big of a loss would Thomas Partey be for Arsenal? (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

The 18-year-old youth product enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 season, coming into Mikel Arteta's side as an inverted left-back and making 39 appearances, while also debuting for the England senior team.

Lewis-Skelly's previous deal expired in 2026 and he has agreed to improved terms. Arsenal have not specified the length of the contract, though it is reported to be five years.

"I'm so proud and happy," Lewis-Skelly said. "I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I'm a fan and it's like a dream come true.

"I've embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I've still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that's the most important thing to me.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has agreed a new contract at Arsenal. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I know I've taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I've made. I'm definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

"I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that's always learning and stays grounded, which is so important."

Lewis-Skelly featured in 19 of Arsenal's last 21 Premier League fixtures last season after breaking into the team before Christmas.

He scored his first goal for the club in the 5-1 victory over Manchester City and earned praise from his manager and teammates amid a fearless playing style, often executing pinpoint passes and daring dribbles from defence.

"For an 18-year-old to be that good, that comfortable, that strong -- it was like he was built in a lab," Declan Rice said earlier this year.

His performances earned an England call-up, and -- 20 minutes into his debut -- he scored the first goal of Thomas Tuchel's reign in a 2-0 win over Albania.