Power Rankings: Are San Diego the most feared team in MLS?

The 2025 MLS season is firmly underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table, and who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across the weekend to order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Even without a slew of starters during the Gold Cup and even with Andrés Cubas' exit due to injury, the Caps still played to a 1-0 win over LAFC to close out the weekend slate. Beating Vancouver is still one of the toughest tasks MLS can offer.

Previous ranking: 2

Though they fell 1-0 in Columbus, it would be foolish to over-index on the Union's most recent result. Short on bodies, manager Bradley Carnell used a couple of players out of position and didn't have much attacking quality. Full-strength Philadelphia is still a force to be reckoned with, but that's not what hit the field on Sunday.

Previous ranking: 5

After a penalty kick from Sam Surridge, Nashville never looked back in a 1-0 win over D.C. United. Nashville SC's ironclad control of games on both sides of the ball has helped them to one positive result after the next under BJ Callaghan. This team hasn't lost since April.

Previous ranking: 8

Make that four-straight wins for San Diego FC, who secured a last-minute 3-2 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday. Averaging three-and-a-half goals per game during that winning streak, opposing defenses simply can't stop the newcomer's attack. They might just be the team the rest of MLS least wants to face right now.

Previous ranking: 7

Missing a group of center backs due to injury, Alex Roldan started next to Jackson Ragen and helped the Sounders secure a 2-0 home win over Austin FC. It wasn't the most free-flowing performance for Seattle, but they held together well in the face of adversity.

Previous ranking: 4

The furthest-advancing MLS team at the Club World Cup, Inter Miami fell 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in lieu of playing their scheduled regular season clash with Atlanta United. There's no shame in Miami's defeat: Luis Enrique's side topped Internazionale 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League final and beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 earlier in the Club World Cup.

Previous ranking: 6

Few teams in MLS control games like the Crew, who held Philadelphia to just six shots in a 1-0 win. Though the victory came against a partially second-choice Union squad, the win still keeps Columbus within touching distance of the top spot out East.

Previous ranking: 3

While the Loons conceded late to drop points in a 2-2 draw with the Red Bulls, they can hold their heads high: missing four starters to international duty, Minnesota United's point was hard-earned.

Previous ranking: 11

Evander has brute-forced several wins for Cincinnati in 2025, and Saturday's 2-1 victory in Orlando was the latest example. Between a dazzling free-kick goal and a sharp strike in open play, the Brazilian No. 10 is fueling FC Cincinnati's campaign.

Previous ranking: 9

The latest team to be bitten by the Evander bug, Orlando fell 2-1 to FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The Lions outshot Cincinnati 17-9, but ended the evening with nothing to show for their efforts.

Previous ranking: 10

LAFC fell 1-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in Olivier Giroud's final match. With the player and club parting ways, LAFC can fill Giroud's now-vacant Designated Player spot this summer. They're a team to watch in the transfer market.

Previous ranking: 14

While the Quakes were far from their best in a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy, a goal from Beau Leroux served as a reminder of just how different this year's San Jose team is from last year's. Bruce Arena has overhauled the roster, there's a youth movement underway, and the Earthquakes actually have the firepower to pick up points.

Previous ranking: 15

Though Sandro Schwarz's postgame theatrics that saw him earn a red card for confronting the referee stole headlines, the Red Bulls put in a solid showing at home in a 2-2 draw with Minnesota. When Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting show up, NYRB are hard to shut out.

Previous ranking: 17

Though they conceded two goals and lost momentum in the second half, the Fire's strong start that saw them score three goals in the first 35 minutes propelled them to a 3-2 home win over Charlotte. Even with an open Designated Player spot, few MLS teams can match Chicago for attacking firepower.

Previous ranking: 12

Missing stars Antony and Jonathan Rodríguez to injury, the Timbers struggled to get anything going in the attack in a 3-0 loss to Toronto FC. There are winnable games ahead for Portland, but they've lost the momentum that saw them cruise through April.

Previous ranking: 13

While Pep Biel continues to dominate in the final third, Charlotte FC's litany of errors in their own third came back to bite in a 3-2 loss to Chicago. With both sides fighting for one of the East's final playoff spots, it's easy to imagine this result looming large for Dean Smith's team.

Previous ranking: 16

Even with coach Nick Cushing's shift to a hyper-aggressive midfield group that featured Maxi Morález and Julián Fernández as free No. 8s, New York City still came up empty in the attack. They fell 1-0 to Montréal.

Previous ranking: 18

It's been Austin's defensive composure that's helped them stand out under Nico Estevez, but the defense couldn't keep the Sounders off the board in a 2-0 loss. Without any attacking game-changers, it never appeared that Austin had a chance to get back into the match.

Previous ranking: 20

There's little doubt FC Dallas are still smarting from Tomás Ángel's 96th minute winner at Toyota Stadium that left the hosts pointless in a 3-2 loss. With their inability to control the game, Dallas always left themselves open to disappointment.

Previous ranking: 21

Colorado will rue their blown three-goal lead up in New England in a game that ended 3-3 on Saturday. Missing Zack Steffen, Cole Bassett, and Djordje Mihailovic to injury, though, Chris Armas' team wasn't close to full strength.

Previous ranking: 19

While their three-goal comeback in the second half warrants a mention, the fact that the Revs fell in a three-goal hole at home against Colorado should sting. In a hyper-competitive race for the final few playoff spots out East, New England can't afford 3-3 draws.

Previous ranking: 22

Nico Lodeiro isn't a Dynamo legend, but he is an MLS legend. The Uruguayan featured off the bench in a 1-0 win over St. Louis in his sendoff game before heading back to Nacional, his boyhood club. Going out on a win was fitting for Lodeiro, who previously led the Sounders to some of the best seasons in league history.

Previous ranking: 25

Missing Diego Luna on international duty, extra responsibility was shifted onto Johnny Russell's shoulders -- and he carried it well. Russell's goal at his old stomping grounds helped Salt Lake earn a 1-1 draw with SKC.

Previous ranking: 26

Conceding just before half-time always stings. Conceding just before half-time at the hands of one of your very own club legends in Russell stings all the more. After Russell's goal, Kansas City leveled things at 1-1 but couldn't find the winner.

Previous ranking: 24

Though Atlanta had a bye week due to Inter Miami's Club World Cup participation, news that central midfielder Jay Fortune is likely to miss the rest of the year with a broken foot means an already bad season just got even worse for the Five Stripes.

Previous ranking: 29

After finding the back of the net in the first half, Montréal held firm en route to a 1-0 win over NYCFC. Winning in style doesn't net you anything, so Montréal won't care that they had to grit out the game with just 32% possession.

Previous ranking: 27

Sure, they had the luxury of taking on an injured and otherwise shorthanded Portland team. But at this point? Toronto FC won't care where their wins come from -- three points like the ones picked up in a 3-0 home win on Saturday all count the same.

Previous ranking: 23

D.C.'s losing streak is now up to three games following a 1-0 loss to Nashville. Despite trailing for more than 70 minutes, they managed just seven shots in their latest disappointing performance.

Previous ranking: 28

With no shortage of passive defending inside their own box, St. Louis City fell 1-0 to Houston on Saturday. Interim manager David Critchley has the rest of the season to help establish a foundation for 2026.

Previous ranking: 30

Despite out-creating San Jose in the latest edition of the California Clásico, the Galaxy had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Greg Vanney's team still has just one win in 2025.