Olivier Giroud has agreed to terminate his contract with LAFC and will join French club Lille this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The 2018 World Cup winner had another six months left on his contract in California but wanted to come back home, 13 years after leaving Ligue 1.

The LAFC hierarchy didn't stand in his way and sources told ESPN that an agreement to leave the club, where he arrived in 2024, was found on Thursday.

His last game for LAFC will be on Sunday against Vancouver and he will arrive in France next week to sign his contract.

Olivier Giroud will go from his struggles in the MLS to a return to Ligue 1 with Lille. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Giroud, 39 in September, is expected to sign a two-year deal with Lille, who finished fifth last season in the French top flight and will play in the Europa League next year.

Lille were looking for an experienced player to lead their young squad. Giroud will replace Jonathan David, who left the club at the end of his contract.

The former Arsenal striker didn't have such a great time in the U.S. with just five goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

He last played in Ligue 1 with Montpellier, who claimed a surprise title in 2012 before Giroud's departure to the Premier League.