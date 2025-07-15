Don Hutchison presents a Newcastle starting XI to get the best of out Alexander Isak and potential new signing Hugo Ekitike. (1:15)

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United, while Bayern Munich will go head-to-head with Arsenal for Eberechi Eze. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Source: Liverpool reject £58.6m Bayern bid for Díaz

- Sources: Atleti in talks with Lyon for Almada

- Arsenal target Mosquera confirms Valencia exit

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United have directly contacted the entourage of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso, as reported by L'Equipe. The 30-year-old doesn't necessarily want to leave the Ligue 1 club, but his form last season and Lyon's financial issues could result in a deal. Lyon still want to keep Tolisso having made him captain after Alexandre Lacazette's departure, but there is also interest from Saudi club Neom and Atlético Madrid. Tolisso, who has turned down offers from Turkey but could be more open to a move to England, was sent off at Old Trafford in April in United's dramatic 5-4 Europa League victory.

- Bayern Munich will do battle with Arsenal for the signing of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to The Sun. The Gunners are desperate to sign the 27-year-old but Bayern boss Vincent Kompany plans to reunite him with former Palace star Michael Olise. This Bavarians are looking to strengthen their attack to aid their Champions League aspirations, with Jamal Musiala having sustained a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the Club World Cup. Bayern are also exploring a deal for Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku.

- Barcelona are in touch with Marcus Rashford's representatives as they look to finalise a deal for the Manchester United forward, reports TEAMtalk. The 28-year-old isn't in Ruben Amorim's plans after returning from his loan at Aston Villa and he is very keen on the idea of joining the Blaugrana. Even so, negotiations could be complicated due to Barcelona wanting a loan with an option to make the deal permanent, while Man United want an immediate permanent departure so they can secure a transfer fee to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

- Arsenal's deal with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyökeres could collapse completely due to a disagreement over bonuses, as reported by Record. Negotiations had seemingly gone in the right direction when the Gunners offered €63m plus €10m in bonuses, but Sporting are demanding that the extra €10m is easily achieved while Arsenal are resisting that request. All scenarios remain open at this point, but it could result in a public intervention from Gyokeres and agent Hasan Cetinkaya.

-- VfB Stuttgart will hold internal discussions if Bayern Munich submit an offer worth €65m for striker Nick Woltemade, reports Sport Bild. Even though the outcome of talks would remain open, a meeting of club executives would be the next step. So far, Stuttgart have rejected a meeting with Bayern to discuss a transfer having turned down €40m plus €5m in bonuses.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's James Olley discusses Arsenal's links to Eberechi Eze.

Despite being hopeful of adding Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP and Noni Madueke from Chelsea before leaving for their preseason tour to Singapore and Hong Kong on Saturday, Arsenal are open to signing further attacking reinforcements if the opportunity arises. Interest remains in Eberechi Eze and the Gunners are willing to explore the parameters of a deal with Crystal Palace. Eze has a release clause -- there are mixed messages over the exact figure but it is thought to be close to £70m -- and interest from multiple clubs. Perhaps Palace would be willing to deal at a lower price than the release clause but either way, Arsenal are getting close to a position where they would need to move a player on before making a signing -- especially if Gyökeres and Madueke join Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga as new arrivals. A deal is also close with Valencia for defender Cristhian Mosquera.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Jordan Henderson has signed for Brentford on a two-year contract after leaving Ajax on a free transfer. Read

- Ajax have signed left-winger Raúl Moro from Real Valladolid for €9.5m until June 30, 2030.

- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has joined AC Milan on a one-year contract. Read

- Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras has joined Real Madrid. Read

- Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth on a deal through to 2029.

- Arsenal Women have signed goalkeeper Anneke Borbe after her contract at Wolfsburg expired.

OTHER RUMORS

- Vinicius Junior has been approached by Saudi Pro League and Premier League clubs with no agreement being found yet to extend the winger's Real Madrid contract, which expires in 2027. (Nicolo Schira)

- Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Liverpool's Ben Doak as they look to replace Anthony Elanga, who has moved to Newcastle United. (Daily Express)

- But Nottingham's first-choice target is Aston Villa forward Jacob Ramsey. (Daily Telegraph)

- Liverpool want a transfer fee of £40m, and first refusal to re-sign, if Harvey Elliott is to leave for West Ham United. (Daily Mail)

- Atlético Madrid are in the final stages of a deal to sign Real Betis and USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso for a fee in the region of €30m. (The Athletic)

- Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard is on Bayern Munich's list of alternatives if a move for Liverpool's Luis Díaz fails to materialise. (Christian Falk)

- AC Milan are closing in on a deal to sign Fiorentina's Pietro Terracciano, who will come in as debuty to No. 1 Mike Maignan. (Football Italia)

- While Napoli and Galatasaray continue to negotiate for Victor Osimhen, Al Hilal are ready with a higher offer but are awaiting the 26-year-old's approval. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Juventus will accept Al Ahli's €30m offer for winger Nico Gonzalez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan will only move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if he's available for a low transfer fee and the player accepts a pay cut. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Morgan Gibbs-White has held further talks with Nottingham Forest and trained with his teammates amid a dispute over the attacking midfielder's planned move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Mail)

- Manchester United have lowered their demands for Antony from €50m to €30m-€35m amid continued interest from Real Betis, where he was on loan. (TEAMtalk)

- Jorge Mendes is working with Chelsea and Benfica to untangle negotiations between the clubs for Joao Felix. (A Bola)

- Internazionale have turned their attention to Genoa defender Koni De Winter after being put off by Parma's valuation of €35m-€40m for Giovanni Leoni. (Calciomercato)

- Al Hilal are interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson and have opened talks. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus have reached an agreement with FC Porto to sign Francisco Conceicao and are now pushing to bring back Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Brentford are unlikely to let both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa leave this summer. A gap remains between Manchester United's Mbeumo valuation and that of the Bees, while Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest like Wissa. (Sky Sports)

- Brentford are showing an initial interest in Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson as a possible replacement for Mbeumo, if the 25-year-old joins Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let Son Heung-Min leave amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS. (Football Insider)

- RB Leipzig have reached a full agreement in principle to sign winger Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven for around €18m plus €4m in add-ons. The 22-year-old's contract will run until 2030 and the medical will be on Tuesday or Wednesday. (Florian Plettenberg)

- West Ham United want Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz on an initial €10m loan with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent for €30m, but the Bianconeri want an unconditional obligation and are also in talks with Everton. (Tuttosport)