Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have suspended the Japan part of this month's Asia tour due to what the club said was a serious breach of contract by the promoter.

Sunday's preseason friendly against Vissel Kobe will therefore not go ahead, but Barça said they are still willing to travel to South Korea if certain guarantees are provided before hand.

The Spanish champions are scheduled to play FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on Aug. 4 in South Korea.

- Rashford joins Barcelona: 'Feels like I'm at home'

- Barça's Rashford: Nothing bad to say about Man Utd

- Barça delay Camp Nou return amid permit issues

A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN the breach was related to payments promised by the organisers for Barça's involvement in the matches.

"The club have been forced to suspend our participation in the match scheduled for next Sunday in Japan due to a serious breach of contract by the promoter," Barça said in a statement.

"However, the club will consider readjusting the part of the summer tour in South Korea, where two matches are scheduled against FC Seoul and Daegu FC (4 August), provided that certain conditions are met by the promoter.

"If these conditions are met, the club will travel to South Korea in the coming days. Barcelona regret this incident and the impact on the large community of Barça fans in Japan."

Upon their return from Asia, Barça will host Italian side Como in a friendly at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Aug. 10 before kicking off their defence of the LaLiga title away at Mallorca on Aug. 16.