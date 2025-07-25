Take a look at some of Wrexham's biggest fixtures for their return to the second tier of English football. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham have made an ambitious move for former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the player's agent.

A source has told ESPN, however, that reports of an approach are wide of the mark.

Eriksen, a Denmark international with 144 caps, is a free agent this summer but has been one of the Premier League's finest playmakers of the last decade, amassing over 300 appearances combined for Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and most recently Manchester United.

A transfer to Wrexham would be by far the most notable move by the club, who are preparing for their first season in English football's second tier, under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots told the Daily Mail that Wrexham was a "hugely impressive project" but added: "Christian still wants to play in a first-tier competition and he absolutely wants to stay in Western Europe.

"There are some contacts going on but it has to suit both sides."

Christian Eriksen left Manchester United as a free agent this summer. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

A source, however, has distanced Wrexham from the reports to ESPN.

Eriksen, who has also played for Ajax and Inter Milan, left United last month. He made 23 league appearances for Ruben Amorim's side last season.

- Wrexham sign New Zealand's Cacace from Empoli

- Flower Power! Wrexham unveil bright new 2025-26 away kit

- 'Nuthin' But A Wales Thang': Snoop helps Swansea take pop at Wrexham

The Mail reported interest from clubs from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Turkey and Brazil as Eriksen weighs up his next move.

Wrexham have already signed goalkeeper Danny Ward, striker Ryan Hardie, midfielders Lewis O'Brien and George Thomason, left-back Liberato Cacace and attacking midfielder Josh Windass since winning promotion to the Championship.

They kick-off their 2025-26 campaign against newly-relegated Southampton on Aug. 9.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton was used in this report.